Dolphins finish interview with HC candidate with clear ties to new GM

The Miami Dolphins' search for a new head coach continues, but the latest completed interview may be their best option yet.

With guys like Vance Joseph yet to interview and the John Harbaugh noise still buzzing, Jeff Hafley might just be their best option if their first choice or choices fall through. In fact, he may be their top choice when it's all said and done.

The Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator is a perfect fit for new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Jeff Hafley has all the connections the Miami Dolphins need to make a sound HC decision

The chances that Miami lands Matt LaFleur are slim at this point. The Packers want to keep their head coach despite the contract issue. LaFleur's contract runs through the 2026 season, but there have been several reports that they are not sold on giving him a big new contract.

If the Packers decide to move on, something the Dolphins could be waiting to learn, he would rocket to the top of Miami's wish list. If that doesn't happen, Miami could turn to one of its coaches. Hafley is well-liked and respected in Green Bay.

It would be a good move for Sullivan, who would get a coach he is familiar with. That would make his transition to the Dolphins much easier and create a better idea of philosophical consistency.

The list of candidates who have prior head coaching experience isn't deep this year. Guys like Kevin Stefanski, who Miami interviewed already, join guys like Harbaugh and Vance Joseph, as well as Mike McCarthy. There are a few others, but Stephen Ross has never hired a coach with previous HC experience. The likelihood of that happening this cycle seems remote.

Hafley has the support of his defensive players. According to a report by Channel3000.com, the undeniable comments from his players have been that they don't want him to get an HC job. They want him to stay. So do most fans.

"I think Hafley's going to do a great job on the interviews, and I fully anticipate him getting one of these." Matt LaFleur

Unlike some candidates, Hafley has quite a coaching resume. He started coaching at the college level in 2001, spending time with WPI, Albany, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers. After NFL stints with the Buccaneers, Browns, and 49ers, he went back to college to serve as the Ohio State Buckeyes' Co-Defensive coordinator.

Hafley joined the Packers after spending 2020 to 2023 as the Boston College head coach. While he doesn't have NFL HC experience, he at least has done the job at the NCAA level. He was hired to be the Packers' HC in 2024.

Under Hafley's coaching, the Packers were able to finish third in turnovers in 2024. They improved as the season progressed and finished in the upper half of the league in 2025. Hafley's lack of HC experience at the NFL level is problematic, but everyone who has worked with him believes he is ready to control his own team.

With Sullivan on board, Hafley's transition with the Dolphins, should he get the job, would be a lot easier. The question is whether or not he can build a solid coaching staff. Hafley has three more interviews to go. He has already interviewed with the Titans.