Kirk Cousins delivered well-deserved encouragement to a trio of Dolphins

The NFL is a competitive league, but that doesn't mean players don't appreciate each other. Following the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Raiders, Kirk Cousins was caught on the mic giving several players high praise for their performance.

The moment was captured following the game as Jacob Rodriguez, Malik Willis, and rookie safety Michael Taaffe greeted the longtime NFL veteran.

The Dolphins and Kirk Cousins had nothing but praise for each other after Sunday's game 🙌@InsidetheNFL Week 1 Mic'd Up on X pic.twitter.com/DXrZnwf2tS — NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2026

Miami Dolphins looked much better after tape reviews offer a different perspective

It didn't look good at first watch, but after diving into the tape, the Dolphins were not that bad. They had missed tackles, missed assignments, and left points on the field, but there was a lot of what Jeff Hafley is working to bring to the roster. Leadership, physicality, and determination.

Hafley said this week that the edge rushers needed to be more violent off the snap, and he acknowledged that the special teams unit put the defense in bad starting positions. The Raiders managed to start the game at or near the 50 on at least two kickoffs.

Cousins came away impressed with what he saw; of course, it's easier when you are the one who won the game. The QB called Rodriguez a "great player" and told him he was impressed that he had earned the "green dot" in his first NFL start.

It wasn't just the rookie LB getting some praise; Willis was complimented as well by Cousins, who praised him for his continued work to get better.

"Yeah, you've worked and made yourself into a good quarterback man," Cousins told Willis.

Considering how Willis' career has gone in the NFL, it is a testament to his continued work ethic that he is even in this position.

Finally, the Dolphins rookie safety met up with Cousins at midfield and complimented him by letting the QB know that he had always looked up to him. The QB thanked him and then congratulated Taaffe on getting the start in his first game.

It's the little things that fans don't always hear after a game is over, but they can be words that last a long time. Cousins has been in the league for 15 years and has played his way through four different teams. He may not be a great quarterback at this stage of his career, and some may argue that he never was, but he keeps pushing forward.

Miami will get another test this week, but with a quarterback who is far younger than the one they faced on Sunday. Brock Purdy, however, is his own success story. The Mr. Irrelevant pick of the 2022 NFL Draft has blazed his way into being San Francisco's franchise signal caller. The Dolphins will have their hands full trying to slow him and the 49ers down.