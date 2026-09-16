Kyle Louis landing on IR leaves Dolphins in a bigger bind than fans realize

Miami Dolphins fans already knew rookie safety/linebacker Kyle Louis was dealing with an MCL sprain that could keep him out for a while, but we now know it will be at least four weeks.

The Dolphins announced on Wednesday that Louis is being placed on Injured Reserve, joining fellow rookie Trey Moore and second-year defensive lineman Kenneth Grant. To fill his spot on the active roster, the Dolphins signed cornerback Jaylin Simpson from their practice squad.

Losing the hybrid defender for at least the next month may not seem like a huge issue, as he wasn't expected to play a big role on defense to start the season. But with his versatility and potential to grow into a role as the increasingly popular "big nickel" defender for head coach Jeff Hafley's defense, it felt like it was only a matter of time before his snaps increased.

Now? He may not get the chance to prove himself until late in the season, and the defense loses one of its top backups.

The Miami Dolphins are losing valuable developmental time for Kyle Louis after IR decision

To say that the Dolphins are not the deepest roster in the NFL would be an understatement. They lack established starters at multiple spots, let alone NFL-caliber depth behind their top guys. The one position they do have both starters and quality backups is at linebacker, which is a big part of why Louis was moved to safety officially a few weeks ago.

In reality, his long-term home will be as a slot defender, as I mentioned earlier. That's where he played the most in the preseason, and it's where he played on the three defensive snaps he earned in Week 1 before suffering his knee injury. His impressive quickness and coverage instincts, combined with his experience at linebacker, give him the skill set to be a force in that role.

Rookie cornerback Chris Johnson is currently their primary slot corner, but his best chance at success in the NFL will come on the outside as a zone coverage specialist. That's what he excelled at while at San Diego State, and I think he will be more valuable if he gets to play most of his snaps on the boundary.

Unfortunately for Johnson, there aren't any other good options to take over that role with Louis on the shelf. Jason Marshall Jr. struggled mightily when asked to play there in 2025, and JuJu Brents is far too big of an injury risk to ask him to try his hand inside. I think Louis was eventually going to take over for Johnson once he got acclimated to being a full-time safety, but now that plan is on hold for at least a month.

Fans should still be excited about what this secondary could eventually look like once everyone is healthy and playing in their optimal spots, but it may be a while before we get to see it.