Dolphins will be without Kyle Louis for a few weeks after Week 1 injury

Kyle Louis may be a Jeff Hafley utility knife, but he is going to have to wait a little while before the Miami Dolphins can use him. Louis missed most of Sunday's opener with an undisclosed injury.

The Dolphins have acknowledged that the safety suffered an MCL sprain and will miss a few weeks.

#Dolphins LB/DB Kyle Louis, who should have a key role on this defense, suffered an MCL sprain and is expected to miss a few weeks, sources say. The fourth rounder exited early on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/dhWXVi6hU1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2026

Miami Dolphins will lose Kyle Louis for a few weeks with a knee injury

Three weeks, all things considered, isn't horrible. It could have been much worse. The rookie looked promising throughout training camp, but his role wasn't clearly defined until late in the camp. Hafley opted to move him to safety, and it has stuck.

Now it's getting him back on the field. Miami can afford to wait. Both Zayne Alexander and Michael Taaffe looked good on Sunday. Both provided more physicality than we have seen in a while from the position.

Losing a player isn't good, but so far the Dolphins are avoiding major injuries (knock on wood). Miami left Las Vegas in good shape, and the news on Louis is good.

Against the Raiders, Louis took only three defensive snaps and 14 snaps on special teams. It wasn't enough to get an idea of how he will fit within the Dolphins' scheme. Hafley has been thrilled with the work ethic he has brought to the team.

At some point, the Dolphins should work him out as a nickelback. He is good against the run and has solid coverage skills, with the ability to move in space with solid recovery speed off a WR or TE break.

In other injury news, Ronnie Harrison, who left the game on Sunday with a hamstring issue, doesn't appear to be in danger of missing this week's game against the 49ers.

The Dolphins started the season with Trey Moore and Kenneth Grant on IR. Both are eligible to return after Week 4.

Louis was drafted in the 4th round of last April's draft. Many in the media believed that he could be one of the best "steals" in the entire class, but we have to see him on the field before we can get a better look at what he can do and, more importantly, how Hafley and Sean Duggan are going to use him.

The Dolphins left for San Francisco following their game in Las Vegas. They will spend the week there to get ready for an incredibly tough opponent.