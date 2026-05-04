Dolphins outsmarted the league with Kyle Louis draft pick and people are noticing

The Miami Dolphins made a boatload of selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, so they're bound to have found some value in the later rounds. One league expert thinks the Dolphins got an absolute steal in Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis, one of their fourth-round picks.

Gennaro Filice of NFL.com called Louis the "sleeper" of Miami's draft class. He said, "While [Jacob] Rodriguez projects as a three-down linebacker, Louis could become a sub-package star. The linebacker/safety hybrid excels in coverage, having turned heads at the Senior Bowl with multiple interceptions in a one-on-one drill that typically favors the receiver."

If Filice is right, the Dolphins could have a star on their hands.

Kyle Louis named Miami Dolphins' biggest NFL Draft sleeper

There's no questioning the ability Louis shows on the field. He had over 200 tackles and six interceptions in his collegiate career. At the Senior Bowl, his ability to stick with running backs and tight ends in coverage was unmatched.

So, why did an uber-productive player with NFL-ready coverage skills fall to the late fourth round? His size profile doesn't fit the typical mold of an NFL linebacker. He's 5'11" and 220 pounds without the physicality to make up for it. As Filice alludes to, Louis likely can't hold up as a three-down linebacker at the professional level.

But he may not need to. The former Pittsburgh star's best moments are in coverage, when he gets to anticipate routes and jump into throwing lanes. Instead of lining him up as a traditional linebacker, the Dolphins could play him as a big nickel. That way, they could keep their best players on the field without sacrificing physicality against the run.

Most NFL teams are looking for depth players or upside shots with their picks outside of the top 100. Many players taken in that range never end up making an impact at the professional level. If a team finds a player who can fill a needed role in the late fourth round, it's a coup. That's exactly what the Dolphins could have in Louis.

He may not fit the expected criteria for a linebacker in the NFL, but he's a good football player. Especially for a team in Miami's situation, the priority should be getting as many good football players on the field as possible. When we look back on this draft class in a few years, don't be surprised if the Dolphins are laughing at the rest of the league for letting Louis fall to the fourth round.