Dolphins' critical decision on defense makes plans for Kyle Louis crystal clear

As odd-seeming as some of the Miami Dolphins' 2026 NFL Draft picks were, many draftniks agree that Pittsburgh hybrid defender Kyle Louis was a steal in the fourth round at No. 138 overall.

Louis is a human Swiss Army Knife, capable of playing linebacker, box safety, and slot cornerback. That's the type of versatility a defensive-minded head coach like Jeff Hafley dreams of, especially since Hafley's specialty is the secondary.

The Dolphins just announced an expected but still noteworthy tweak to their defensive backfield. Paired with some prior comments from GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, it creates clarity on Louis' promising rookie-year trajectory.

Miami Dolphins moving CB Jason Marshall Jr. to the boundary creates an opening for Kyle Louis at nickelback

Part of the reason Louis fell so far in the draft despite his awesome college production and supreme athleticism was due to his lack of a clear position. The Dolphins embraced his multifaceted skill set rather than holding it against him, though, and it could pay immediate dividends.

Jason Marshall Jr. was thrust into duty at nickelback last season in lieu of the injured Kader Kohou, who's no longer with the team. Marshall wasn't best suited there, and the new staff has opted to shift him to the boundary, as DB coach Ryan Downard announced publicly, per the Sun Sentinel's David Furones.

So the question is, who fills in as the nickel? Well, Sullivan gave us some insight into that a while back.

First-round pick Chris Johnson is much more of a boundary corner, yet on The Joe Rose Show right after the draft, Sullivan hinted that Johnson could slide into the nickelback spot on occasion. However, when Johnson is on the boundary, where he's most often liable to be, Louis can fill that nickel role:

"Louis is another very versatile player who fills a big nickel role. You can play Chris Johnson in there when you're in true nickel. You play Chris at nickel, other downs he can play outside at corner, you can put Louis at the big nickel a lot like we use Javon Bullard and in Green Bay. And then he can slide into the will backer and sub. [...] When you have a roster that needs a lot of different fixes, if you will, to have players that are versatile like that, it allows you to kind of patch holes, multiple holes, with one guy, if you will.”

Although Louis still played a majority of his snaps in the box in college, he logged 488 reps in the slot over the last two years, per PFF. Plus, as stellar as his 8.83 Relative Athletic Score is at linebacker, Louis actually checks out with a higher mark (9.40) as a defensive back.

Kyle Louis was drafted in round 4 with pick 138 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 8.83 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 408 out of 3480 LB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/EYzhjTVPhP pic.twitter.com/QixmPFSENw — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 25, 2026

It's worth sharing, too, that PFF's college data had Louis with the most tackles for loss or no gain (31) and QB pressures (50) among true linebackers since 2024. He also ranked eighth in coverage grade in that span.

That type of background, in addition to the opportunity to get live reps on a rebuilding Dolphins team that'll lean into youth and development under Hafley's tutelage, speaks to how many different ways Louis can contribute from the nickel spot for Miami. He could indeed prove to be one of the best value picks of the entire 2026 NFL Draft.