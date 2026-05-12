Field Yates lists Dolphins rookie as one of his "instant impact" players of 2026

The Miami Dolphins continue to hear how much of a "steal" Kyle Louis was in the fourth round. He will get plenty of opportunities in 2026 to prove them right.

Louis has caught the eyes of many NFL executives and draft experts. He also caught the eye of ESPN's Field Yates. Yates sees Louis as an immediate impact player, one of 20 players he listed.

Yates also lists Jacob Rodriguez and Caleb Douglas, but Louis stands out, given his fourth-round draft status.

Miami Dolphins selection of Kyle Louis in last month's draft continues to get rave reviews

Louis has the skill set to be a day-one starter for the Dolphins. He is projected to start at linebacker, but he has the versatility to play safety as well. The Dolphins want him to play linebacker, but Jeff Hafley may eventually have other ideas. If it gets him on the field, it's a win for Louis and the Dolphins.

"He is going to find a role quickly with the Dolphins—be it at weakside linebacker or box safety."

Regardless of where he plays, he needs to make a statement to the rest of the NFL teams that passed on him. Louis should have been drafted much earlier, but he doesn't have the metrics that so many teams get hung up on. Like Reuben Bain falling to the Buccaneers because of short arms, Louis doesn't have the size to be that prototype guy.

The Dolphins surprisingly prioritized their linebacker unit in the draft. Louis was taken in round four, Jacob Rodriguez, another player on Fields' list, was drafted in round two, and Miami added Trey Moore, Max Llewellyn, and Mason Reiger as well.

Miami is building for its future, and while it might take a bit for someone like Louis to acclimate to the league's size and speed, he has the tools and mental toughness to make an impact quickly for the Dolphins. The biggest problem might be finding the perfect spot for him to play in. His versatility won't be just challenging for opposing teams, but also for Jeff Hafley.