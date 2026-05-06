Dolphins draft class hides a name already threatening to flip the depth chart

The Miami Dolphins' depth chart is going to be an interesting one in 2026. There will be a lot of moving parts throughout the offseason mini-camps and OTAs. Training camp is where fans should expect more movement as Jeff Hafley settles into his head coaching role.

If the Dolphins hold true to their "best players will start" belief, some veterans may not be thrilled with how the season begins or ends.

One player in this year's draft may already be flipping the depth chart over. Kyle Louis has yet to take the field for so much as a walk-through warm-up, but his versatility can't be overlooked.

Kyle Louis could have a huge impact on the Miami Dolphins depth chart

The Dolphins have said that Louis will be a linebacker, but he can also play safety. The Dolphins have question marks at that position. As a linebacker, Louis is looking at the back of Tyrel Dodson, who has played well in South Florida.

The Dolphins brought back Willie Gay this past offseason. Fans were hoping to see Gay get more playing time, but suddenly, he looks to be the third player behind Dodson. If Louis practices like everyone expects him to, Gay might wish he had taken an offer from another team.

Dodson's job is safe, for now, but Louis could change that. If the rookie proves he can start immediately, the Dolphins could look to trade Dodson and save some extra cap room.

Nothing is ever concrete, and Louis wasn't drafted in the first or second round, but his versatility to move across the field and contribute in other areas gives him an opportunity to get on the field, which comes at the price of someone else's reps.

Where he ultimately lands isn't clear, but if Hafley can get him on the field by moving him to a safety role, he will probably do it.

Of all the players drafted by Miami this year, Louis is the wild card. He has the talent to develop into a consistent starter, he will provide second-tier depth behind the starter almost immediately, and he will push others to step up or risk losing their jobs.