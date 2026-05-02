4 veteran Dolphins players that could be traded during training camp

The Miami Dolphins drafted 13 players over the NFL Draft and then added another slew of players who went undrafted. There are only 53 spots on the roster and another 10 for the practice squad. Needless to say, some veterans are not making this team.

There are plenty of areas where Jon-Eric Sullivan will trim his roster down. One-year, non-guaranteed contracts imply a player is here for camp. There are also players who won't make the team because they will be traded. This year, everyone may be on the proverbial block.

If the Dolphins are going to make trades, Dolphins fans should expect minor ones, but a couple of names stand out.

Miami Dolphins 53-man roster decisions will get easier after they trade veterans

Jordyn Brooks will be a hot name before the season begins

Brooks was a hot topic heading into the draft, and that isn't going to change once camps begin around the league. The reigning NFL tackle leader has a lot of juice left despite being 28. Over the last two seasons, his stats have been at or near the top of the league, and his leadership has been on display.

Sullivan believes he is a needed piece to the roster rebuild, and he may be right. With a new contract on the horizon, the Dolphins will either get a deal done or trade him away.

Austin Jackson's future with the Dolphins is one season long (at best)

Could the Dolphins trade Jackson? Maybe, but chances are remote that they would get anything of value for him. At best, Dolphins fans could expect a conditional pick based on his playing time. Sullivan is going to find out that Jackson can't stay healthy. Once training camp begins, how long will Kadyn Proctor remain at guard?

If Jackson struggles at all, he could be moved, but the question is, what could he actually bring in return? Maybe a conditional 2028 pick, but the deal would come after June 1st, making his cap implications easier to absorb.

Tyrel Dodson could be the odd man out after Dolphins LB selections

Of all the players the draft will impact, Dodson may be the one who finds himself out first. The Dolphins have drafted his replacement with either Jacob Rodriguez or Kyle Louis. With the Dolphins transitioning, Dodson's solid play over the last two seasons could be enough to draw interest from an LB-needy team. If nothing else, his situation is worth paying attention to.

Jaylen Wright has shown enough to draw interest from around the NFL

When the Dolphins' draft ended, one of the first UDFAs they added was Le'Veon Moss. Moss had a 30-visit with the Dolphins, and they did a lot of work on him during the pre-draft process. If Moss can show enough in camp, Miami may look to move on from Wright, who hasn't taken the next step forward in his career.

Wright's inevitable departure is coming either before or after this season. If the Dolphins can get something in return for him before the season begins, they likely will, especially if Moss shows the ability the Dolphins think he has.