New Dolphins coaching staff keeps undoing previous regime's baffling decisions

It's dangerous, to say the least, to read deeply into comments made in May. Training camp hasn't even commenced, and players are limited in what they can show at this time. One thing that can be taken at face value, however, is where the team plans to line players up. By nature of the word, plans can change. In any case, the Miami Dolphins' new regime seems intent on getting back to conventional wisdom.

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan made news after the NFL Draft when he talked about the team's decision to move 2025 second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea back to the right side of the offensive line. It's sensible, considering Savaiinaea struggled mightily at left guard, a position that he had never played before in his college career. On a day when the Dolphins' defensive assistants met with the media, another second-year player who was miscast in an unfamiliar role last season heard his name mentioned in a similar light.

According to the Sun Sentinel's David Furones, both defensive coordinator Sean Duggan and defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Ryan Downard echoed the sentiment that second-year man Jason Marshall Jr. will be returning to his college position of outside cornerback.

"I see [Jason Marshall Jr.] just more as an outside corner." Duggan said.

Downard added on: "Our nickel has got to be physical in the box. Whoever’s going to be in that position is going to have to be strike blockers, get off, make tackles. [Marshall Jr.] can do that, but I think his coverage traits are top-notch. We said that when he was coming out [in the 2025 NFL Draft]. He stuck out to us on the tape when he was coming out as a corner. So we never really looked at him as a nickel."

The Miami Dolphins under Jeff Hafley seem to be shifting back toward conventional wisdom

Jason Marshall Jr. was a fifth-round pick in 2025. Expectations should already have been tempered; instead, they ratcheted up when incumbent nickel corner Kader Kohou tore his ACL in April. Instead of doing something logical, like filling the position with a veteran free agent who was familiar with the role, the Dolphins pushed Marshall into the spot. Forget that he was a Day 3 pick for a moment — he also had been essentially an exclusive outside corner at the University of Florida. Chalk it up to another "big brain" move by Chris Grier.

Naturally, it was a bumpy start. He allowed a 113.5 passer rating in his coverage area through the first three weeks before suffering a hamstring injury that knocked him out of action for the next six games. His role was diminished from that point on, before he got back on the field in the final three weeks when the playoffs were out of the equation.

Marshall Jr. did intercept Baker Mayfield in Miami's Week 17 upset of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned out to be the highlight of his rookie season. In totality, you'd be hard-pressed to call the campaign anything more than uneven. He finished with 23 tackles, one tackle for loss, four passes defensed, and the lone interception. His passer rating allowed finished at 104.6, with two touchdowns relinquished. For his efforts, Pro Football Focus gave him an uninspiring 40.8 grade.

Moving back to his college position should be a breath of fresh air for Marshall Jr. and fans alike. Just as they did with Jonah Savaiinaea, the Dolphins seemed intent on making the rookie adjustment even more difficult last year. This regime's decision to move them back to where they're most comfortable is the most obvious path forward. Now, as it relates to Kadyn Proctor ... that's a dilemma for a different day.