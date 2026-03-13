Dolphins lose former undrafted success story to AFC powerhouse

The Miami Dolphins have been busy in free agency, inking players to low-risk contracts to fill out a roster that desperately needs an infusion of fresh faces. While the new regime has been at work adding players that fit their identity, they have not lost sight of their own free agents either.

Perhaps the writing was on the wall when the Dolphins added outside free agent cornerbacks Darrell Baker Jr. and Alex Austin, while opting to re-sign Ethan Bonner and A.J. Green III. The latest report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz has removed all doubt that Kader Kohou — a fan-favorite after making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022 — won't be back in 2026, as he has inked a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kohou was one of a handful of resounding success stories from the Chris Grier era as it relates to undrafted free agent finds. Coming from FCS-level Texas A&M-Commerce (which has since been rebranded to East Texas A&M), expectations were naturally low. Kohou stole a starting role right out of the gate and proved he belonged on the big stage.

Miami Dolphins fans will miss Kader Kohou's grit and toughness as he moves on to Kansas City

In his first three years in Miami, Kohou suited up in 15, 17, and 15 games, respectively. He racked up 180 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 28 passes defensed, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. 2025 was a nightmare for Kohou, however, as the Dolphins went into the season intent on him being their top corner.

The football gods didn't spare the Dolphins — shocker! — and Kohou suffered a torn ACL that sidelined him for the entire 2025 campaign. Encouragingly, on March 3rd, it was reported that Kohou was medically cleared just seven months after suffering the injury. The door seemed open for the Dolphins to bring him back.

Alas, the Dolphins (or Kohou) opted to move on. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that Kohou was "among those exploring new opportunities." While it will certainly hurt Dolphins fans to see him go, the memories of the bulldog in a 5'10", 197-pound frame will not soon be forgotten.

The choice of joining an AFC West team means the Dolphins won't have to wait very long to see him again. Just like Mike McDaniel and Alec Ingold with the Chargers, the Dolphins will also face the Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in 2026. Expect a warm welcome for Kohou — until kickoff, when Dolphins fans will be hoping Jaylen Waddle burns him for a long touchdown.