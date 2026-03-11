Alec Ingold's next team after Dolphins' departure was never in doubt

Last week, the Miami Dolphins made news by parting ways with one of their most-respected leaders, three-time team captain fullback Alec Ingold. The move was not seen as being performance-based. While the Dolphins are facing a cap crunch largely created by former general manager Chris Grier, Ingold was left vulnerable.

Ingold was due to make $3.6 million from the Dolphins in 2026, none of which was guaranteed. Releasing him allowed the Dolphins to recoup $3.2 million in cap space at a time when they were not even cap-compliant, making his — and kicker Jason Sanders' — releases far from surprising.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that each of the veteran players declined pay cuts when broached by the Dolphins, and at least as far as Ingold is concerned, we've quickly learned why. Due to being released by Miami, Ingold was already eligible to sign with another team before free agency. He took full advantage of his early foray into the market and inked a two-year $7.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Alec Ingold found a new home we all should've seen coming after Miami Dolphins departure

Fans should not be surprised to see Ingold head out west. He now rejoins forces with the man who brought him to Miami in the first place. One of Mike McDaniel's first signings upon being named head coach was none other than Ingold. The Dolphins hadn't employed a fullback under predecessor Brian Flores, but McDaniel's scheme utilizes the fullback more than just about any team in the league.

In 2025, the Dolphins utilized 21-personnel (two backs, one tight end) and 22-personnel (two backs, two tight ends) each at the second-highest clip in the league, at 24.66% and 8.85% respectively (courtesy of Sumer Sports). In other words, Ingold was one of the highest-usage fullbacks in the NFL.

While he never handled the ball on running plays too often in his four seasons — 20 rushes, 34 yards, two TDs — he was more impactful through the air, grabbing 47 receptions for 372 yards and one touchdown. His greatest impact, however, was as a point-of-attack blocker, frequently blasting open running lanes for De'Von Achane's electric touchdown gallops.

His prowess in his role is precisely what got him a pay raise in Los Angeles after the Dolphins seemingly misread his market. It would be difficult for any Dolphins fan to be mad at Ingold, especially after his entire tenure was spent being the consummate professional and team player.

That being said, when the Chargers come to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 9, the warm reception will last exactly until kickoff.