Dolphins releasing Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee to clear cap space

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of moves that need to be made between now and the start of free agency. They got a jump on the roster and cap earlier by releasing players like Tyreek Hill, James Daniels, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Now, they are working on the next tier.

According to reports, the Dolphins are releasing fullback and Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Alec Ingold. The move will save the Dolphins $3.6 million in cap space with nearly $2 million in dead money.

The #Dolphins and 2023 Pro Bowl FB Alec Ingold are parting ways, sources tell The Insiders. The three-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and team captain had discussions with Miami about a new deal but he will be released and free to sign with a team as soon as today. pic.twitter.com/xGbobcTJF5 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2026

Miami Dolphins to release Alec Ingold to save cap space after failed attempt at a contract restructure

As Garofolo pointed out, the Dolphins tried to work on a new deal that didn't come to fruition. The fullback has been an outstanding player for the Dolphins and a captain. Miami has now ended the contracts of most of its 2025 team captains.

Ingold spent the last four seasons with the Dolphins after starting his career with the Raiders while they were still in Oakland. He is now free to sign with anyone. The move is a surprise to no one, given the cap situation.

Known more for his blocking, Ingold was rarely used as an offensive weapon. Mike McDaniel tried to get him involved in short-yardage situations, but the results were mixed. As a pass catcher, Ingold caught 47 passes for 372 yards and a touchdown. As a runner, he had 20 carries for 34 yards and two scores.

Statistically, there was nothing special, but his attitude and work ethic were never questioned, only how the Dolphins failed to use him to his full potential. Overall, Ingold's statistics were more of a result of the Dolphins' offense, with Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and the emergence of De'Von Achane.

It will be interesting if the Dolphins opt to find another fullback option in free agency. Bobby Slowik will run a similar style of offense that McDaniel did, so there is a need. The options are not deep in this cycle. Only four true fullbacks are expected to hit the market, and none of them has the same resume as Ingold.

On the other hand, the Dolphins could look more to the undrafted free agent market in late April after the draft. It would make sense to sign a couple of FBs from that group to compete. Ultimately, it will depend on how Slowik envisions the need for the position.