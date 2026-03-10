Dolphins could target these bargain free agent receivers for Malik Willis

NFL free agency will enter day two of legal tampering on Tuesday. The Miami Dolphins made a pretty big splash on Monday when they agreed to terms with quarterback Malik Willis. With many other positions left to deal with, wide receiver is still a priority as well.

The Dolphins opened a hole on their roster when they released Tyreek Hill earlier this month, but they don't currently have a player who can handle a starting role opposite Jaylen Waddle. The draft is an option, but that is a month away and comes with no guarantees.

Free agency will have to provide at least one potential WR2 for Jon-Eric Sullivan. Many will want to connect the dots with Romeo Doubs expected to leave the Packers, but is he really an option? Here are the players the Dolphins could look to target at the WR spot.

Romeo Doubs makes sense for the Miami Dolphins, but his pricetag is going to be high

Pre-free agency speculation naturally pointed Doubs toward the Dolphins. Sullivan and Jeff Hafley are both in Miami, and a reunion with Malik Willis would make sense. The problem is that there are teams that also want a higher-end WR, and they have more money to spend. He may be a perfect fit for the system, but he isn't going to cut his earnings to play in Miami.

Christian Kirk - 8 year veteran

The former Cardinals, Jaguars, and Houston receiver has the experience the Dolphins need and should come in around $5 to $6 million per season. It's an affordable contract that might need to be for more than one year to shift some dollars around.

Kirk has become a journeyman over the last few seasons, which makes him affordable on a one-year lease. He didn't put up great numbers in the 13 games he played in last year with Houston, but he could get more opportunities for the ball with Miami.

Deebo Samuel - 7 year veteran

Honestly, his name has been thrown around in social media fan discussions, so it was smart to include him here. Not because he is an option, but to debunk the realistic option of him joining the Dolphins. Spotrac.com places his value at around $15 million. That's more than the Dolphins can afford. At this point in his career, Samuel is going to want the money; if he can't land on a contender, he might want to chase it regardless. If you hear about Samuel and the Dolphins, check the source.

Tim Patrick - 6 year veteran

Patrick missed the 2022 and 2023 seasons on injured reserve. That's a concern, but he did play the last two seasons, making it through 16 games in each. His production has dropped considerably since his time with the Broncos, which began in 2018. Patrick is older and less productive, but Miami needs some veteran help, and he will be cheap.

Cedrick Wilson - 8 year veteran

Wilson might be the Dolphins' best option given the price alone. Likely to earn no more than $1.2 million, Wilson already knows the system and knows the Dolphins. He joined Miami last season for a second go-around after playing for the Saints in 2024.