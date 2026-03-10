Packers may have gifted Dolphins their next big free agent target

The Miami Dolphins have hired Jon-Eric Sullivan from the Green Bay Packers to be their new general manager. Sullivan hired Jeff Hafley from the Packers to be the new head coach, and on Monday, they agreed to a deal with Malik Willis...from the Packers. It makes sense that Miami's best guard option may just be from...you guessed it, the Packers.

Green Bay is releasing guard/center Elgton Jenkins on Wednesday. The Dolphins need an interior lineman with flexibility. So put it all together, and Jenkins should be on Miami's radar.

Elgton Jenkins is an easy fix for the Miami Dolphins offensive line woes

Jenkins shouldn't be too expensive, which is another reason the Dolphins should take a look. The Packers are releasing him because doing so will save them $19.5 million in cap room.

The lineman has spent his entire career with Green Bay. Drafted in the 2nd round of the 2019 draft, Jenkins has started 94 of the 96 games he has played in. In 2025, Jenkins missed eight games, another reason why the Packers are moving on.

The Dolphins are looking to reshape their line in the same way the Packers build their offensive trenches. They like versatility, and Jenkins has that. In addition to playing center and primarily left guard over his career, he has, in the past, slipped outside to play both left tackle and right tackle.

While the Dolphins need depth, they need a starter more. Sullivan released James Daniels earlier this month, and Jonah Savaiinaea struggled his entire rookie season. The draft will provide some options as well, but the Dolphins need someone they can plug-and-play.

In 2020 and again in 2022, Jenkins made the Pro Bowl. He took 100% of the team's offensive snaps in 2020 over the 16 games he started. In 2022, he took 99% of the offensive snaps over 15 starts and games.

Despite the injury in 2025, Jenkins has been available and reliable. He has played in more than 15 games in five of his seven seasons and a complete season in 2024.

Jenkins is also disciplined. In his seven seasons, he has been flagged 37 times in 5,968 snaps. If the Dolphins want to improve their offensive line and make Aaron Brewer's life a little less miserable, Jenkins should be the option they consider.