Dolphins' offensive line target suddenly off board before free agency

Among all the distractions of what the Miami Dolphins will do at quarterback next season, the same question can be asked about the offensive line. Miami needs help, especially on the interior.

It was natural to look at the Green Bay Packers roster for possible solutions. Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley, of course, came from the Packers organization. Familiarity plays a big role in how new coaches begin building their roster.

One name in particular stood out as a possibility: Sean Rhyan. Rhyan is a center who can slide into the guard spot. He fills that versatility role that we have heard Sullivan talk about. Now, he is no longer an option.

The #Packers and OL Sean Rhyan agreed to a 3-year, $33M extension with a max value of $39M, per me and @TomPelissero.



Rhyan becomes one of the highest paid centers after 9 starts at the position. Deal negotiated by @AgentMirza, Cameron Foster and @chriscabott of @EquitySports. pic.twitter.com/1XGgsYvQSF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2026

The Miami Dolphins have limited free agent options to fix the OL after Sean Rhyan's new deal

The biggest task for Sullivan is to fill roster holes with players Miami can develop, but, more importantly, afford. Unlike in years past, the Dolphins may have to focus on finding undrafted free agents to fill key depth roles.

Miami's offensive line is only one of the roster units in need of repair. Made more significant after the release of James Daniels and Liam Eichenberg, the line has to be addressed.

Braedan Daniels - Guard

Jonah Savaiinaea - Guard

Aaron Brewer - Center

Austin Jackson - RT

Patrick Paul - LT

Andrew Meyer - OL

Josh Priebe - OL

Kion Smith - T/G

Carter Warren - OL

The list of players currently on the roster is nothing special. There are questions about Austin Jackson, who will likely remain in Miami given the dead-money hit from Tagovailoa and Bradley Chubb as Post-June 1st releases (when they happen). A starting LG and depth remain a problem.

Rhyan would have solved the starting interior guard issue on the left side, but his contract was probably more than the Dolphins would have wanted to spend.

With Rhyan now off the market, keep an eye on Donovan Jennings. The interior lineman is an "Exclusive rights free agent" who has not been re-signed. If he is released, it is possible the Dolphins will give him a look. He won't be expensive.

Jennings has spent the last two seasons with the Packers. An undrafted free agent (there is that key phrase again), Jennings knows the Packers' way of doing things and the expectations. He won't offer the same level of play that Rhyan would have, but beggars can't be choosers.