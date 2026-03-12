Dolphins add former Patriots defender hoping for 2026 rebound

While the Miami Dolphins' precarious cap situation does prevent them from going out and spending the big bucks on some of the big-ticket free agents, the reality remains that the roster needs a huge infusion of new players. That's why it shouldn't shock anyone that Jon-Eric Sullivan has been chipping away, adding small investment pieces at positions where the Dolphins had light numbers under contract.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins agreed to terms with yet another cornerback. This time, it was Alex Austin, formerly of the New England Patriots. Austin is the latest example of an obvious theme being emphasized by the new regime. There is a clear preference for size among the group of signings, and Austin is no different.

At 6'1" and 191 pounds, Austin has almost identical measurables to Darrell Baker Jr., another cornerback the Dolphins signed on March 11. What makes Austin somewhat more intriguing is his youth. Still only 24 years old until late-May, Austin is younger than some incoming rookies, and he has three years of NFL experience under his belt. This is the exact type of player that Sullivan and Co. should be seeking out.

The Miami Dolphins are betting that they can coax some of Austin's 2024 production back out after a lackluster 2025

Austin entered the NFL ranks as a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, but was unable to crack the 53-man roster coming out of training camp. Perhaps the Bills expected to sneak him onto their practice squad, but the Texans had other plans. He was claimed by Houston and spent two months there before being released again.

The Patriots ended up picking him up one day later, and he's been in New England ever since. In three years, Alex Austin has started in six of 29 games played, recording 31 tackles, eight pass deflections, and an interception (which came against Josh Allen, no less). At one point, it appeared Austin was the latest diamond in the rough defensive back uncovered by Bill Belichick.

According to Pro Football Reference, in his rookie season, he allowed only five completions on 16 targets for a paltry 21 yards with one touchdown allowed and one interception. The 35.4 passer rating allowed in his coverage area was otherworldly. He followed that up in 2024 by continuing his torrid pace — 10 completions on 22 targets, two TDs allowed, for a still fantastic 87.9 passer rating allowed.

For reference, the Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward and Baltimore Ravens' Marlon Humphrey made the Pro Bowl in 2026 with 88.1 and 84.6 passer ratings allowed in their coverage areas, respectively. That's the level of play Alex Austin was at, even if it was a small sample size.

In 2025, Austin underwent a regime change in New England, and despite the major uptick in team success, he experienced his worst personal season. He logged nearly 100 fewer snaps on the campaign and allowed 10 of 12 targets to be completed for 142 yards and a TD, equaling a bloated 143.7 passer rating.

Nonetheless, the Dolphins are the perfect landing spot for a player like Austin. A team rife with opportunity paired with a young player who has shown elite flashes on tape — that's all fans can ask for when it comes to low-cost signings.

It will be up to Jeff Hafley and new defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae to get Austin back on the right track — and if they can, the dividends could be significant for a Dolphins secondary that desperately needs a win.