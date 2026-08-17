Dolphins just gave rookie Kyle Louis a chance to prove his versatility

The Miami Dolphins are a young football team. Jon-Eric Sullivan attacked the draft with an eye for talent, as opposed to specifically filling a positional need. The 13 draft picks and 11 undrafted free agent signings have left Miami with potential, but the experience won't be there until later in the year.

One of those rookies is Kyle Louis. The fourth-round rookie out of Pittsburgh was listed as a linebacker, but he is proving to be so much more.

Jeff Hafley has to find a way to get his best players on the field, but for Louis, there is a problem. Miami has good linebackers, including fellow rookie Jacob Rodriguez, so that leaves the promising youngster fighting for depth on the roster. On Monday, Hafley may have found a way to get him on the field by moving him to safety.

Miami Dolphins' Jeff Hafley gives rookie Kyle Louis a shot at the safety position

The move to safety isn't surprising. He is probably best suited to play as a nickelback in the Dolphins' defense. His coverage range, speed, and vision are fantastic. At linebacker, he would be forgotten about, but in the secondary, he could shine.

Before the move was made, Hafley put a little fear into the kid by summoning him to his office.

Dolphins LB Kyle Louis did some work with the safeties today.



He talked about getting the call from coach Jeff Hafley #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/VRFZkY1gUa — c. isaiah smalls ii (@stclaudeii) August 17, 2026

Louis is excited about the opportunity to get more reps on the field, and he doesn't care how that happens. The "safety" said that if he gets any chance to show his value to the team, he will gladly take it.

"I'm overly excited to step up and play a different role," Louis told the media. "And show them I'm ready to showcase my ability, and not just my versatility."

The move to safety is interesting, as the Dolphins already have decent room. Fellow rookie Michael Taaffee wasn't as clean as he needed to be in Friday's preseason game. Dante Trader sat the game out, banged up.

The Dolphins are also seeing promise from Major Burns, Louis Moore, and Zayne Anderson. The move to safety could be nothing more than an effort to get him some work, should they need him to fill in at some point this season.

Miami should strongly consider moving him into a flexible nickleback role. From that position, Louis can flex his coverage skills, but also provide an excellent downhill tackler against the run and a player who can provide blind blitzes from the position.

What is clear, regardless of where they play him, is that he has more value in being able to play multiple positions, and Hafley is already seeing enough in him to work him out at those positions.