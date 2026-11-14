Kyle McCord has a golden opportunity to force his way into Dolphins' 2027 plans

If the season wasn’t bad enough for the Miami Dolphins, their starting quarterback, Malik Willis, has been put on injury reserve after the Detroit Lions game. This news gives Kyle McCord a prime opportunity to play four games as a starter and, if he does a solid job, earn a spot on this team in 2027.

The Syracuse prospect comes just two and a half months after general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan sent the Green Bay Packers a 2028 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for McCord, right at the 53-man roster cutdown deadline.

In the latest press conference, head coach Jeff Hafley talked about McCord’s strength as a quarterback. "He's got a strong arm, stronger than you think. He sees it well. The ball comes out fast. He's decisive. He's aggressive.”

Kyle McCord has four games to prove he should be a part of the Miami Dolphins' future

Looking at the current season, it won’t be hard to improve upon what Willis has done. I’m sorry, but the offense has a lot of room for improvement. Still, Willis is the more talented player and has had his moments. McCord has the opportunity to prove he is at least on a similar level.

That said, McCord's upcoming opponents present a mixed challenge. He'll face the struggling Indianapolis Colts (2-7) and New York Jets (2-7), but will also be tested by the always-tough Buffalo Bills and the surging Denver Broncos.

What the Dolphins expect from McCord is for him to show the same qualities we all saw during his college career: sound decision-making and being decisive when throwing the football, something Willis has struggled with throughout the season.

McCord must also prove he can lead the offense in high-pressure situations, take care of the football both in and out of the pocket, and, most importantly, deliver steady performances throughout these four games.

This is an opportunity most Day 3 QBs don't get in the NFL, and he can't afford to waste it with inconsistent performances.

There’s no question that Willis remains the Dolphins’ starting quarterback for now, once he is healthy, at least. Still, the head coach will be observing McCord closely for determination and the ability to become a dependable, consistent presence.

If the 24-year-old can prove those qualities, even as a backup next season, he’ll put himself in prime position to be the go-to option if Miami considers a change at quarterback.

And who knows? If he makes the most of this opportunity and proves himself over these next four games, he might even earn a chance to compete for the starting job next season.

Time will tell. However, what’s certain is that McCord has four games to prove his worth for a possible 2027 season in Miami.