Kyle McCord will be the X-factor for the Dolphins in Week 10 vs. Colts

The Miami Dolphins shouldn't have a big problem with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Week 10. The Colts are 2-7, one of the worst teams in the NFL, and are coming off roster turnover from the trade deadline earlier in the week.

On the other side of the field, the Dolphins are continuing to surprise the league with their physical play, defensive fortitude, and never-give-up attitude. They, too, underwent changes this week.

Kyle McCord is starting for the Dolphins after Malik Willis was put on injured reserve with a groin injury. Now, the Dolphins' hopes of beating the lowly Colts will fall on his ability to operate the Bobby Slowik offense.

Miami Dolphins best hope for a Week 10 victory over the Colts is a QB who has never thrown a regular season pass

In football, it's not about one guy. McCord will need help from his receivers, tight ends, running backs, and especially his offensive line. Is it fair to put the entire game's outcome on his shoulders? Absolutely not, but the reality is simple. If McCord can't do his job, the Dolphins offense is going to sputter.

Turnovers are the biggest concern. If McCord forces passes, the Colts' defense will make him pay for it. If he can't hold onto the ball, the defense will take it away. McCord doesn't have to be perfect, but he does have to be consistently smart.

Miami's defense should keep this game close. They should force the Colts into turnovers of their own. Their top WRs, Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, are gone, traded at the deadline. Jonathan Taylor and Tyler Warren remain as the team's top offensive weapons. They should be easily handled by Miami's 13th-ranked defense.

If Miami's defense does what is expected, the entire game will rest on McCord's ability to lead the team without making bad decisions because of inexperience. The Dolphins QB has to let the game flow and not try to control it. Lean heavily on his run game and take the simple routes.

What he can't do is get excited to the point that he is throwing deep downfield to prove he can. Nor should Slowik ask him to. The best way to win is to take it slow and move the chains. If that means tossing the ball no more than 5 yards, then he doesn't. Take the open receiver and move the ball forward.

Whatever has been the offense's problem this year won't be solved by a quarterback change, but McCord has the opportunity to learn, grow, and lead the team to a win. Many fans don't want to hear about winning, but winning is as important to the Dolphins' culture rebuild as getting a top draft pick next year.