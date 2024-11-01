Latest Dolphins QB trade proposal is the most laughable one yet
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa is back with the team, but apparently his concussion history is one of those things that has everyone on edge regarding his future. So much so that weird trade proposals keep popping up.
The Miami Dolphins are not making a deal for a quarterback. That is one position fans can write off. The NFL trade deadline is coming next week, so there are suggestions about who will back up or replace the Dolphins quarterback.
So far this year, Bryce Young has been floated. The Steelers were a potential trade partner for Russell Wilson, and of course, former 49ers QB Trey Lance has also been mentioned.
Now, another one has been queued up, with Bleacher Report suggesting the Dolphins try to make a move for the recently benched Anthony Richardson.
It is pretty easy to justify looking at Young, who suddenly doesn't look like the guy in Carolina. When Justin Fields was winning for the Steelers, there were questions about Wilson taking over in Miami. Lance? It is not a bad idea because he is a backup. Richardson, however, does not make any sense at all. For starters, he isn't that good of a quarterback.
NFL Draft or offseason trade is a more likely route for Dolphins to add a QB
Miami may look at the draft to find a suitable backup. If there is anything the coaches and executives can take from this season, it is that they need a better backup. A Green Bay development model would be smart for the Dolphins' present and future.
There is, however, no way they will trade for a quarterback before next week, and it would be surprising if they went that direction after the season. If the Dolphins were to trade for one, it would be someone they can get for a mid-to-low-round pick because Chris Grier won't overpay for one.
Dolphins fans can take comfort in knowing that the trade talk will come to an end in a few more days.