ESPN insider adds to Bryce Young trade speculation with latest Dolphins take
By Brian Miller
There is nothing in the world like a shaken quarterback who has lost his confidence, but in the case of 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, could a fresh start be what he needs to help get his career on track? Some believe that's the answer.
Young was drafted by the Panthers less than two years ago, and after a poor season in 2023, the Panthers benched him two games into the 2024 campaign. A large portion of the media is saying the Panthers will move on from the young quarterback and will try to trade him. Those same reporters list the Dolphins as a potential landing spot.
Miami makes a lot of sense to be mentioned because Tua Tagovailoa is hurt, but fans have been down this road before, and many don't want to travel there again. Miami's best option may be to draft a quarterback in 2025 and let Young go somewhere else. Not everyone is thinking that way, though, as ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said he thinks the best landing spot for Young is Miami to play for Mike McDaniel:
Could the Miami Dolphins show interest in trading for Bryce Young?
The Miami Dolphins have done something like this before when they traded for Josh Rosen. The Dolphins and Chris Grier traded a second-round draft pick to the Cardinals in 2019. Rosen played his rookie season and was horrible. A year later, the Cardinals moved on and drafted Kyler Murray. Rosen was drafted 10th overall in 2018.
Miami fans are rolling their eyes and feeling like this is a "here we go again" situation. What if the Dolphins could get Young for a mid-round draft pick? The Dolphins should explore the possibility. Young is under contract for another three years on his rookie deal, so he isn't expensive. The Dolphins have a good quarterbacks coach, and Miami could see if they can develop him. If not, they would be out a mid or late-round pick at most.
Grier likes to take chances and this might be one of those that has a potentially big upside with little downside if it doesn't work. The Dolphins have to stand firm on not giving up too much if they were to go down this road and discuss a potential trade.