Dolphins GM Chris Grier deserves blame for humiliating loss to Bills
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa's injury is the Miami Dolphins' number one concern, but even a healthy Tua can't mask the myriad of issues general manager Chris Grier created on his roster.
We have to be honest. The roster is in the state it is in because of the Dolphins general manager. Bad business decisions and a blind eye to glaring holes at several positions, not to mention horrible spending habits, have put the team in the position they are in now.
The Dolphins also have major problems that Grier didn't fix in the offseason.
How the Dolphins got into this position
Chris Grier had money to spend, and he chose to give more money to Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey. He rightfully gave Tua an extension and Jaylen Waddle, but in the process, he let his team get depleted. Christian Wilkins was not retained and Robert Hunt was allowed to walk. The Dolphins are missing Hunt a lot more these days.
Over the course of several drafts, Grier has missed on players and taken risks on positions that he didn't need to address. Drafting Cam Smith was a mistake when he needed offensive line help. Grier has overspent on skill positions and players with injury histories but fails to address the offensive line that is supposed to protect the team's franchise quarterback.
This past offseason, Grier and Mike McDaniel added Odell Beckham, knowing he would likely sit out camp and possibly the start of the season.
They failed to get a quality backup. River Cracraft is often banged up, and they relied far too much on late-round draft picks to help the WR room. Now they are paying for it. Miami has no reliable receivers on the roster outside of Hill and Waddle.
Dolphins have options to fix problems but may not be able to afford them
Per Over The Cap, the Dolphins have only $7.2 million in cap space remaining, the ninth-fewest in the NFL.
Terron Armstead is banged up again. Miami can't sign free-agent offensive linemen now because they have bigger problems that will require more money than the Dolphins might actually have.
Robbie Chosen and Grant Dubose are perfectly fine as fifth and sixth receivers, but neither one of them can handle being the third or even the fourth receiver on the team. On Thursday, both cost the Dolphins possessions and were at least partially responsible for two of the three Tua interceptions.
Miami could have signed former Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow. There was a time when he was a playmaker, even in bad systems in Oakland and Las Vegas. Maybe the Dolphins did reach out, and Renfrow turned them down. No team in the NFL has signed him, and there may be a reason for that, but talent-wise, he is head and shoulders better than what the Dolphins signed.
The Dolphins have several problems after their Week 2 loss to the Bills, and Grier deserves a lot of the blame.