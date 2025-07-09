Latest Dolphins ranking turns offseason blunder into painful reality

The Miami Dolphins are almost ready for training camp at the end of July, but they will enter with a few questions remaining.

There is not one Dolphins fan who would look at the roster and not see the cornerback position as a point of contention. Those same fans are also likely seeing the Dolphins' unit as the absolute worst in the NFL.

However, factor in the returning Minkah Fitzpatrick at safety, and Miami's secondary might not be the worst, even if it's not far off.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked all 32 teams' secondaries, noting that it's not just the cornerback room that matters. Naturally, I assumed the worst. Why wouldn't I? But I was quite surprised. The Dolphins are not ranked last.

Dolphins' secondary is among the worst in the NFL entering 2025

Miami comes in at 29 on the Pro Football Focus rankings, with the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, and Las Vegas Raiders listed below them. The addition of Fitzpatrick helped keep Miami above line 32, as did Kader Kohou, but the Dolphins' secondary still didn't receive much love from PFF.

"Cornerback Kader Kohou was excellent in 2023 but regressed last year, and Miami added cornerback Artie Burns and safeties Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu to retool the unit," writes John Kosko of PFF. "However, none of these additions have graded particularly well in PFF's advanced coverage metrics over the past two seasons, suggesting 2025 could be another challenging year for this group."

The Dolphins may climb this list a bit more if they can solve the Jalen Ramsey spot that created a hole after the trade. Miami's depth is certainly a problem, but there is hope they will have guys like Ethan Bonner ready to step up when the season starts.

For all the Dolphins' problems this offseason, the secondary, specifically cornerback, remains unresolved, which is a better word option than saying empty.

