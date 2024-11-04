Latest Dolphins trade deadline rumors prove Chris Grier is in over his head
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are 2-6, but apparently, they think their season isn't over just yet. That would make one believe they would stand firm with their roster and let the season play out, but that doesn't appear to be the case.
After the Dolphins dropped to 2-6 on the season when they lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, super-agent Drew Rosenhaus was on his weekly news segment, and what he said should have fans fuming and screaming for Chris Grier to be fired, not that they haven't for a while now.
Rosenhause said the Dolphins are making calls ahead of the trade deadline, not to send their own players away, but to actually bring players in.
"I will tell you that Chris Grier and the Dolphins have been very active in making phone calls," said Rosenhaus. "Without getting into specifics, I know for a fact that the Dolphins have been aggressive to try to get better. So far, they haven't been able to make a trade, but not for a lack of trying."
"With that being said, I do not expect the Dolphins, by any means, to give up on the season. I don't expect them to trade away any of their top players, and I wouldn't be surprised if they acquired a player or two."
Dolphins could be about to make a big mistake at the NFL trade deadline
This is one of those mind-blowing "What the heck is going on in Miami" moments. If it happened, it would be shocking, but then again, would it really? We are talking about the Dolphins and Grier, after all.
If we look at this through a rose-colored lens (and listen to Tua Tagovailoa), the Dolphins still have a shot at an 11-win season. They would need to run the table, and if the offense played like it did against the Bills, maybe they could score enough points to make that happen.
Defensively, there are problems, so maybe Grier is trying to shore up those issues. With the Packers, 49ers, Texans, and two games against the Jets still on the table, it's a long shot to sweep nine games. This week, they head to the West Coast to take on the Rams.
On the other side of the coin, maybe the Dolphins should be buying as much as they can ahead of Tuesday's deadline. It might just mean Grier is on the hot seat and trying to save his job. Perhaps failing after making these mistakes would be the catalyst for Stephen Ross to make a move that is long overdue.
If the Rosenhaus news is accurate and the Dolphins are indeed buyers at the deadline, fans should be upset, especially if Grier starts spending future draft capital that normal organizations in Miami's financial situation would need to build their roster.
Then again, Grier's draft picks do nothing more than ride the bench or the inactive list, so does it really matter how many selections he has?