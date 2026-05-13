Latest ESPN report hints at what it may take for Dolphins to trade star RB

The Miami Dolphins made it through the NFL Draft without the temptation of trading their star running back De'Von Achane. Despite the interest around the league, we now have a better idea of why that may not have transpired.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, there was a reason Achane wasn't moved, and it had nothing to do with being a building-block player; instead, they had a fixed idea of what they wanted in return.

"All I'll say on that is if a team offered a first-round pick for Achane, as the Broncos did for Waddle, the Dolphins' opinion of the standout running back as part of their future might have wavered a bit."

Miami Dolphins could have traded De'Von Achane but was more valuable being on the team

Graziano doesn't say there were offers, only that the Dolphins would have potentially taken a deal if they got a first-round pick in return...and "potentially" doesn't mean they would have if they had received that offer.

Jon-Eric Sullivan has been clear from the start that the team's position on Achane has been to extend him and keep him in Miami.

With the recent Breece Hall extension, the Dolphins are in a position to get a deal done with the running back before training camp starts.

Miami will have more options financially after June 1st, but there are other ways to get him locked up.

Miami can expect to pay him in the $12 to $14 million per year range based on other contracts that have been given out the last couple of years, including Hall and Dallas' Javonte Williams.

How close would the Dolphins have gone to moving on from Achane? With him entering a contract year, another team would have to get a contract done quickly, or at least know they could have. That's why a trade during the draft wasn't going to happen.

It's all water under the bridge for now. Miami could still move him during the offseason, but the likelihood of that happening is remote. Once a new contract is signed, the Dolphins' option to move him will have dwindled.

It's not a bad thing. The Dolphins have one of the best young running backs in the league and will be a huge focus of the offense this year. Trading him wouldn't have made sense, but had an offer of a first-round pick been made, it would be interesting to learn if it would have been enough to move that needle.