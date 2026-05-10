Dolphins under more pressure to sign De'Von Achane after latest RB extension

De'Von Achane skipped the first round of voluntary Miami Dolphins workouts this offseason. He changed his stance when the next round took place. It's unclear whether he will show up when Miami's next voluntary camp begins next week.

Achane wants a new contract. He is in the final year of his rookie deal, and an extension would give him the financial security he doesn't currently have. There has been a lot of speculation as to what that contract might look like. Jon-Eric Sullivan said it's a priority to get a deal done. He now has a starting point.

The Jets agreed to an extension with their own star running back, Breece Hall, and there is a chance that Achane is going to make this contract look bad for Hall.

The #Jets and star RB Breece Hall have a deal, extending him long-term rather than have him play on the tag.



It’s a 3-year, $45.75M deal worth $15.25M per year done by agent @AgentNicoleLynn of @KlutchSports pic.twitter.com/vJ0x90kGcF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 8, 2026

De'Von Achane is going to run circles around Breece Hall with his own Miami Dolphins extension

Hall has completed four seasons in New York. Statistically, he and Achane are not that far apart despite the extra season.

Player Attempts Yards TDs Rec/yards Rec TDs Achane 544 3,057 9 172/1,277 13 Hall 755 3,398 18 188/1,642 9

Hall is going to have an edge statistically, given the fact that he has played 12 games more than Achane and has accrued one more season than Achane's three, but those Hall numbers don't jump off the page when you compare the two side-by-side.

Essentially, Hall's new contract is a 2-year deal with a team option. Achane is going to want at least three years with a potential 4th. The Dolphins runner has been explosive, and his consistency is off the charts.

Hall's new contract places him as the third-highest running back in 2026 with a $15.25 average, just above Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Where will De'Von Achane's contract land?

Achane has the stats to make more than Hall. The question is, will Miami give him a contract that looks higher and pays less over time, or will they give him a deal that looks less, but comes with more guarantees? The guaranteed portion of the contract is what will be important.

The top two highest-paid running backs are Saquon Barkley with a $20.6 million annual average, and Christian McCaffrey at $19 million. Achane is likely to fall somewhere between Hall and McCaffrey; if he doesn't, the Dolphins would get a steal.

The Dolphins are in no rush to get a deal done. They are negotiating the terms, but they do not have the salary cap space to get a new contract worked out officially. Fans hoping for quicker news may have to wait until June 2nd, when the Dolphins get some cap relief.