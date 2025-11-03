Latest Jaelan Phillips trade buzz hits Dolphins fans like a gut punch

Jaelan Phillips' time with the Miami Dolphins might be coming to an end a lot sooner than fans had hoped for. With the NFL trade deadline on November 4, he may have played his last game for Miami.

There has been mounting speculation about Phillips' future. Trade rumors and speculation have been ongoing for more than a month, but things are starting to heat up.

According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the Eagles are squarely in the mix for Phillips, with former Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio leading that charge.

The Dolphins could trade Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles would like to trade for Dolphins EDGE Jaelan Phillips at right price, per sources.



I’m told Vic Fangio thinks highly of Phillips from their year together in Miami (2023). He would help fill Eagles need for another pass rusher. https://t.co/caQ1AcRata — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 1, 2025

While Phillips and Bradley Chubb have been the hottest topics thus far, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jaylen Waddle also remain in the conversation. Waddle is the least likely of the four to be moved, but teams will surely make calls about his availability now that Chris Grier is gone.

One player who won't be going anywhere is De'Von Achane. Unless the Dolphins receive an offer they can't refuse, the rumor mill has dried up regarding the running back. That's good news for the Dolphins and the fans who have said he should be untouchable.

If traded, Phillips would seemingly like to reunite with Fangio, but some things would need to be worked out. Compensation would likely need to be a third-round pick, as that is what Miami should receive as a potential compensatory selection if they lose him in free agency.

Money is also a key. Phillips will be a free agent after the season and that will put pressure on the Eagles to give him a new contract. Investing draft capital in a player can be tricky when they are ready to hit the market.

Chubb, on the other hand, might be a better sell to Philadelphia. He is more productive than Phillips right now and has a contract already in place. Chubb would also come at a slightly lower cost. The Dolphins might be more inclined to move him over Phillips, given that contract.

For now, things are a bit quiet as teams partake in the Week 9 slate, but the market is about to get a lot hotter over the next two days.