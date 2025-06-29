Latest Jalen Ramsey trade proposal brings new team into mix

At this point, the Jalen Ramsey trade stuff is getting sorta weird, right?

For the better part of the last four months, we've all just sat around on the internet and tried to predict where the Dolphins would trade him to. It's been a while since a player – who's still very much on the same team – has been talked about in trade rumors so confidently. There was the Rams, then there was the Bears, and then there were those weird few days when it was the Vikings? If you're a team projected to win between 8-10 games, Jalen Ramsey has been theoretically traded to you at some point this offseason.

But there was an exciting development this week: a new team (hypothetically) entered the sweepstakes. In a new piece from CBS Sports, the Dolphins end up sending Ramsey back to LA, but to a different team.

Jalen Ramsey on the Chargers is a fun new trade idea for the Dolphins

"Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have basically been broadcasting the cornerback's trade availability for weeks, anticipating a breakup less than one year after the two sides struck a lucrative contract extension. And early indications are Ramsey would prefer to land in Los Angeles. A reunion with the Rams makes sense given their title aspirations and secondary needs, but the Chargers were reportedly close to swinging a major deal for Metcalf earlier this offseason, so they could be even more primed to part with real draft capital, this time to shore up the back end of Jesse Minter's defense. They've still got north of $25 million in 2025 salary cap space."

This is why Chargers fans are the way they are: even in a piece explaining why Ramsey would maybe make sense for the Chargers, it ends up admitting that, actually, he should probably just go back to the Rams.

The argument makes sense, though basically every trade argument has made sense (except the Bears), so take that for what it's worth. At this point we're just in a painfully long wait-and-see phase until teams all come back from their vacations. But for anyone who had CHARGERS on their Jalen Ramsey Trade Bingo card, come on down and collect your prize.