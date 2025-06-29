Dolphins made a bold offseason gamble (and it'll be tested at camp)

When the 2025 offseason began, there were big questions about the direction the Miami Dolphins would take. They made a few moves that may not pan out, but one stands out as a big roll of the dice.

Miami tried to retain Calais Campbell, but the offer the team made him wasn't up to his liking. He chose to join the Arizona Cardinals, where his NFL career began and will now likely end. Losing Campbell was always going to happen. He was hoping to have his contract terminated prior to the end of the season so he could chase a Super Bowl. The Dolphins ended up keeping him.

Not that he would ever say that was the plan, but it was pretty clear his best chances of a ring would have come with a release, and when it was being discussed with three games left in the season, Campbell didn't seem to be upset about the notion.

The Dolphins put all their hopes at defensive tackle on the NFL Draft

Miami entered the offseason knowing it needed to address the defensive line. All but Zach Sieler and two other part-time players were left on the roster. The team watched as the others signed contracts and made small moves to add backup. Everything rested on the NFL Draft.

Miami took a gamble that there would be a defensive tackle who could step in on Day 1 and fill the Campbell and Christian Wilkins void. They are betting a lot on Michigan's Kenneth Grant.

Grant stood out in minicamps. He impressed the coaching staff with his work ethic and desire to learn the system, but this is clearly a case of Grant needing to get up to speed when camp opens and the practices become physical.

The Dolphins are hoping that Grant will live up to the hype; more importantly, they need him to. Training camp will be the first big test. He passed the smaller ones, but the next one is the big time.

