Latest John Harbaugh news is exactly what Dolphins fans feared

There is one name that continues to be the focus of this early NFL postseason, and that is John Harbaugh. While the league plays its playoff rounds, most everyone not with a team in those games is watching to see where the former Ravens' head coach ends up.

The Dolphins seemed to have a bit of an early edge after they fired Mike McDaniel. Despite the rumors that Harbaugh could join the Giants. But now, it seems that as the dust settles, the dreams of Harbaugh bringing his talents to South Beach were just dreams.

According to according to SNY TV's Connor Hughes, most of the current coaching candidates see a two-team race for the coach. Neither one of them is the Dolphins.

John Harbaugh is reportedly inching closer to a deal with the Giants or Falcons, leaving the Miami Dolphins in the dust

Dolphins fans don't want to hear this, but there is nothing they can do. Despite a long history between the Harbaugh and Ross families, Ross doesn't appear willing to make it an all-in pursuit.

The truth is, Harbaugh wants to win, and he doesn't view his career as something that can wait for a rebuild. In Miami, no matter how much control he is given, there are still massive cap restrictions for the next two years, a roster full of players that wouldn't start on most teams, no quarterback, and an owner that many believe is ultimately the problem with Miami.

The NFL was buzzing after the McDaniel firing. It would have been assumed that Ross had a deal in place or was getting close to one with Harbaugh. If that is the case, Miami likely wouldn't have added Jon-Eric Sullivan to take over the GM position. Not unless he got the affirmation from Harbaugh.

Most fans are still holding out hope that the longest-tenured Ravens' HC will still end up in Miami, and he might, but there are other targets that Ross can hopefully land.

For now, the Harbaugh watch is the biggest noise inside this HC cycle. If Mike Tomlin or Matt LaFleur becomes available, teams will no longer feel compelled to make a huge play for Harbaugh.

Regardless, the Dolphins fan base wants change, real change. Firing McDaniel was the right move, but Ross can't afford to bring in another first-time HC. That is all he has hired as the team's owner, and he has yet to win.