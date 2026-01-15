Latest John Harbaugh news spells doom for Dolphins fans' hopes and dreams

Miami Dolphins fans are growing tired of the whole John Harbaugh saga, and it now seems as if it may finally come to an end that fans don't want to hear, but already expected.

For the last week, all Dolphins fans have heard is how close Stephen Ross is to the Harbaugh family. A relationship that dates back to the 1970s. That apparently isn't enough to convince the former Ravens' coach that Miami is a team he should covet.

Now, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported late Wednesday night that Harbaugh is working to finalize a deal with the New York Giants to become their next Head Coach.

John Harbaugh and the Giants are working to finalize an agreement to make him New York’s next head coach and, barring a setback, a deal is expected, multiple sources tell ESPN.



The deal is not final and contract numbers still are being negotiated. “There still is a lot to work… pic.twitter.com/CQmSljImf9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2026

John Harbaugh's decision appears to be made, and the Miami Dolphins never got a chance

The three teams that seemed to be on Harbaugh's list are the Giants, Titans, and Falcons. Atlanta seemed to be lagging behind the other two. While they announced an in-person interview with the coach, a New York media outlet disputed that early on Wednesday.

Whether he ever planned to meet with the Falcons or not isn't a big deal; what is, however, is that he never had an interview scheduled with Ross' Dolphins.

Many assumed that the abrupt firing of Mike McDaniel was a result of Harbaugh leaving the Ravens. The dots were easy to connect, but Miami hired its GM without a concern over whether or not Harbaugh had an interest in the team or their next GM.

The Dolphins are not under any pressure to immediately get a coach under contract. They have held in-person interviews with Kevin Stefanski and Jeff Hafley, and a virtual interview with Klint Kubiak. Miami has also reached out to Jesse Minter, Joe Brady, Robert Saleh, and Chris Shula.

In addition to those coaches, former Dolphins' coaching staff members have also been mentioned. They include Vance Joseph, Patrick Graham, and Anthony Campanile. They also requested to interview former Dolphins LB Kelvin Sheppard.

Those names all bring a mixed bag of reactions from fans who want experience over the "up-and-coming" tag they all have attached to their names. After years of revolving first-time head coaches, fans are hoping for someone who is proven. Harbaugh had the most experience in this year's group easily, but he looks primed to take his talents to New York.