Dolphins beat writer breaks fans' hearts with brake-pumping John Harbaugh report

The Miami Dolphins have a head coach, for now. His name is Mike McDaniel. Stephen Ross has a decision to make, right now: fire McDaniel and go hard for John Harbaugh, or keep moving forward as it is currently.

Early Wednesday, reports had surfaced that the Dolphins had reached out to Harbaugh's agent. Many believe Miami will be hitting this hard, but a new report slams the door on the other. Barry Jackson, the most dialed-in South Florida beat writer, is making it clear that the Dolphins have done nothing of the sort.

The Dolphins have not reached out to, or engaged with John Harbaugh in any way, according to 3 people with direct knowledge. I can't predict the future but that's where we stand at this time. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 7, 2026

The Miami Dolphins are not out of the John Harbaugh race yet

Stephen Ross is a good owner because he keeps out of the NFL side of the business, that is, until he needs to step in and make changes that every other person outside of the organization knows he should.

Harbaugh is a rarity in the NFL. A proven HC with a history of winning. The latest news of him losing his locker room is not something that should scare Ross. Miami needs discipline and a coach who will hold his team accountable for their actions. They need a Don Shula.

The last time Miami hired a head coach from Baltimore was Shula; it worked out pretty well. That may not happen again, but as we have said repeatedly, winning may be the goal, but the Dolphins change everything about their organization if they hire Harbaugh.

If the report by Jackson is true, then all we can say is shame on Ross. There is no reason to consider McDaniel a better option. Ross listens to too much outside noise and hears the media calling McDaniel a genius, a trendsetter, a rare gem. He isn't any of those things. He is an unproven head coach.

Let's all be clear what I've reported: I have NOT said the Dolphins will not pursue Harbaugh. I have NOT said the Dolphins have ruled out Harbaugh. I have said there has been no contact and discussions between the 2 parties in first 18 hours since firing. I am certain of that.… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 7, 2026

If Ross doesn't try to land Harbaugh, then he isn't doing what's best for his team. He isn't doing what's best for his legacy. He is simply going through the motions as an owner with no real direction. Opportunity rarely knocks on the door twice, let alone three times. Miami chose Joe Philbin over Mike Tomlin, Ross pursued Jim Harbaugh while keeping Tony Sparano in the dark; more than a decade later, Ross is being given another shot. Third time may be a charm, but only if he makes a move.