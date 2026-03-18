Latest Dolphins draft visit offers glimpse at potential Jaylen Waddle replacement

If we are being honest, no Miami Dolphins fan was truly shocked by the Jaylen Waddle trade, but a new report may give fans clues about how Jon-Eric Sullivan plans to replace him.

The Dolphins received the 30th overall pick in next month's NFL Draft, as well as an additional 3rd round pick. It has become a common assumption that Miami will now turn its attention to the draft to find a replacement. As early as pick 11, but it might become the choice at 30 instead.

The Dolphins had scheduled a visit with USC receiver Makai Lemon days before the trade, but we are now learning that they have met with Washington receiver Denzel Boston.

WR Denzel Boston met with the Miami Dolphins one day before they traded Jaylen Waddle, per @TonyPauline



He also has workouts planned BUF + NO. pic.twitter.com/t8eABptFdi — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) March 18, 2026

Denzel Boston jumps into the Miami Dolphins mix to replace Jaylen Waddle

Boston has been projected as a late first-round pick in this year's draft. With the Dolphins now holding pick 30, it makes sense that they would be named as a potential landing spot. 11 has always seemed a bit high for a receiver unless Ohio State's Carnell Tate managed to fall, but 30 is a prime position to fill the void.

Boston is a 6'4" receiver who has all the tools to excel at the next level, but he didn't do much work at the NFL Combine last month.

In 2025, Boston had his best season at Washington. He has steadily improved over his four seasons with the Huskies.

2022 - redshirt freshman - 1 start in 4 games

2023 - 1 start in 14 games - 5 for 51

2024 - 13 stats in 13 games - Honorable Mention in Big 10 conference - 63 for 834 yards and 9 TDs

2025 - 11 starts in 12 games - 3rd team All-Big 10 - 62 for 881 yards and 11 TDs

There are parts of his game that need improvement. NFL.com notes, "Production dipped when the competition level rose." They also point out that he struggles off the line with CB press coverages.

On the other hand, there is no denying his ball skills. He is a point-of-contact receiver who can play fast once he gets off coverage. Boston is an ideal replacement for Waddle and could develop into a number-one role in the NFL.

Miami will have to balance need over BPA in this year's draft. It's hard to pass on players who could help a position, but it's more important to add players who excel at a higher level who may not necessarily fill a need just yet.

The Dolphins are in a unique position because they have the draft capital to make positive forward strides in the first year of their rebuild, but if they choose to wait on players, like Boston, the dropoff isn't that much between late round one and the middle of the third round.

On paper, Boston checks the boxes, but he doesn't always pass the eye test. An intriguing option that shows Sullivan is looking at all avenues to replace the receiver he just traded. Guys like Boston are what the Dolphins offense has been lacking under Mike McDaniel. Miami now preaches physical play, and Boston fits that concept.