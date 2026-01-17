Latest Dolphins mock draft skips Ty Simpson for surprise Alabama prospect

The NFL season is winding down, and mock draft season is picking up steam. Then again, mock draft season never ends for some out there. For the Miami Dolphins, though, the 2026 NFL Draft will be fully focused once they select a head coach.

In the meantime, we'll go back and forth over many prospects the Dolphins could select between now and April. Miami has several needs, so going best player available at one of them should be the proper approach for Jon-Eric Sullivan's first draft as general manager.

With Tua Tagovailoa most likely having played his last down as a Dolphin, quarterback is at the top of the list when it comes to needs. However, in CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson's latest mock draft, he has Miami passing on one of the top-tier QBs in the class.

CBS Sports mocks Kadyn Proctor to the Miami Dolphins in latest mock draft

Wilson has the Dolphins selecting Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor at No. 11 overall in his most recent mock draft. Offensive line has seemingly been a need for the Dolphins since the Clinton administration, so although it's not the sexiest pick, it's not one most fans would be upset with.

However, it is an interesting one, as Wilson has Miami taking Proctor over his teammate, Ty Simpson. Ironically, Wilson mocked Simpson to the Dolphins' AFC East rival, the New York Jets, five picks later at pick 16, which they acquired from the Indianapolis Colts.

On the surface, I think it's a solid selection for the Dolphins, and they'd be wise to pass on Simpson, as I personally do not believe he's ready to be an NFL quarterback, and I'm unsure he ever will be. With that said, it would be somewhat funny for the Dolphins to pick him after he turned down $6.5 million from the Miami Hurricanes to enter the NFL Draft, only to turn around and end up playing in the same stadium anyway for a fraction of the pay.

At Alabama, Proctor played offensive tackle, manning the left side. However, his draft profile lists him simply as an offensive lineman, indicating that some NFL teams may opt to move him inside at guard. With Patrick Paul already set at left tackle, Miami could be one of them.

Paul's position, though, is really the only one outside of center that is set for the Dolphins next season. Miami could look to move on from Austin Jackson, opening up a spot for Proctor at right tackle. Meanwhile, Jonah Savaiinaea was a major disappointment in his rookie season, and the new front office may not wait to look at other options at guard.

Proctor started 40 games for the Crimson Tide, missing just two games in 2024 with a shoulder injury. This past season, he surrendered just two sacks, and the Dolphins could be attracted to his versatility. There are a couple of players Wilson has mocked behind Proctor that I like better — such as Utah OL Spencer Fano at pick 12 and LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane at 13 — but the Dolphins could do far worse than the former Alabama OT.