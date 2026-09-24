Latest Dolphins roster move is not good news for Caleb Douglas’ Week 3 hopes

The Miami Dolphins may be down to fewer than a handful of receivers when they face the Chiefs in Week 3. With both Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell dealing with injury issues, the Dolphins made a move to add some depth to the unit.

Miami announced on Thursday that it has released long snapper Luke Basso and added WR A.J. Henning to the practice squad. Henning spent training camp with the Dolphins before being released prior to the start of the season.

Roster Moves | We have signed wide receiver AJ Henning to the practice squad and released long snapper Luke Basso from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/VoQBONSyDX — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2026

This may not seem like a major move, but it could be an indication that the Dolphins are not comfortable with the status of Bell and Douglas. Currently on the 53-man roster, only Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington, and Kevin Coleman Jr. are healthy. Ryan Miller has been limited with a back/hip issue this week.

Miami Dolphins may have to dig deep into their practice squad for WR help on Sunday

The Dolphins now have three receivers on the practice squad. Will Sheppard, Jalen Reagor, and now Henning. If any combination of the three injured WRs is unavailable on Sunday, Reagor and Henning could see playing time.

Regardless of whether Douglas or Bell plays this weekend, Malik Washington is now the primary receiver for Malik Willis. It's not a good situation to be in, but if Washington is looking to make serious strides in his career, now is the time to step up.

The Chiefs are currently ranked 3rd overall in defense after two weeks. They have the 10th-ranked run defense and the fourth-ranked passing defense. Their cornerback room is solid and consistent. They are also getting healthier.

Many fans are going to start pointing their fingers at Jon-Eric Sullivan for the lack of quality receivers on the team. Specifically, they will point to the trade of Jaylen Waddle. Many have already started across the social media landscape. The thing is, if everyone sat back for a moment, they would realize that Waddle wouldn't have the same impact that he had last week for the Broncos if he had stayed in Miami.

The Dolphins are hoping that Douglas and Bell can become franchise-level NFL starters, but it's a process they have to get through. Bell tore his ACL last November, so there is at least a mild concern, but Douglas suffered one of those freak rollovers of his ankle.

Should both receivers be out on Sunday, expect the Dolphins to dedicate more time to running the football, getting their tight ends more involved in the passing game, and look for more Malik Willis rollouts and runs.