Dolphins Week 2 winners and losers from lopsided loss to the 49ers

As expected, the Miami Dolphins got beat in Week 2 by the San Francisco 49ers. Needless to say, the second half was far worse than the first. Miami actually stayed in the game for a while, but once again cost themselves points with penalties and bad decisions.

Miami managed to start strong, but unlike Week 1, the second half was anything but good. Despite the score in the first half, the Dolphins controlled the time of possession and were able to provide lengthy drives, but points were a premium they couldn't afford.

In the second half, it all fell apart and the 49ers more experienced players took control of the game.

49ers experience proves too much for Miami Dolphins youth to handle

De'Von Achane, RB - Winner

Achane bounced back after a down week against the Raiders. Achane was his typical self, making players miss and making them pay for it when they did. Despite the poor blocking by the offensive line, Achane took control of the game, especially in the first half when the Dolphins were still in the game. He rushed for 74 yards on 20 carries.

Austin Jackson, RT - Loser

Jackson was outmatched from the start against Nick Bosa. The 49ers Pro Bowl DE made Jackson look like a rookie throughout the entire game. As a result, Miami couldn't run the ball on that side of the field, and they couldn't pass-protect either. Normally, we could suggest that Jonah Savaiinaea was part of the problem, but that wasn't the case. On Sunday, Jackson gave Jon-Eric Sullivan every reason to release him next offseason. It's his second week in a row that he has been disappointing.

Malik Washington, WR - Winner

Washington was more involved in the offense this week than he was in week one. He made a couple of critical plays and extended drives. This was more what we expected to see in Week 1. Washington was the surprise victor in the WR room, posting four receptions for 43 yards.

Malik Willis, QB - Loser

Yes, Willis was under constant pressure, but for the second week in a row, his not knowing the situation cost Miami points. In the first half, Willis had the ball on the 49ers' five-yard line, but when flushed out of the pocket, he took a loss along the sideline instead of throwing it away.

Willis was inconsistent all over the field, and when under pressure, he got rattled. Over two weeks, Willis has shown an ability to make plays, but at the same time, he hasn't when it was needed most. Willis finished the day with 197 yards passing, but 77 yards came on one play deep into the 4th quarter. He went 14/23 and was sacked four times.

Dolphins kickers - Losers

Take your pick; we tried, but decided that both should be on this list. In an era of the NFL where kickers are consistently making field goals over 50 yards, Riley Patterson once again proved he can't be reliable. Then there is Bradly Pinion, who has one job: punt the ball. There is no excuse to fumble the snap when you are trying to punt it. Pinion wasn't under pressure, took the snap cleanly, and dropped it.

This is going to be played over and over again, unfortunately for Bradley Pinion. https://t.co/oCeImhvKOp — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 21, 2026

Michael Taaffe, S - Winner

Taaffe was all over the field on Sunday. While there were plays that he would have liked to have back, he was incredibly physical at the point of contact. His hits on ball carriers pop off the tape. On Sunday, there wasn't much to be excited about, but Taaffe was worthy of the mention. He finished the game with nine tackles. Five of them were solo.