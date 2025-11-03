Latest Dolphins trade rumors make Miami's 2026 approach painfully obvious

The Miami Dolphins are embarking upon what should be a multi-year rebuild in the wake of firing longtime GM Chris Grier. Whether they can balance the overhaul with being in earshot of the playoffs remains to be seen.

Going off the latest trade rumors that have popped up before Tuesday's deadline, it doesn't sound like interim GM Champ Kelly is too concerned about next season.

Any aspirations of keeping stellar pass rusher Jaelan Phillips around as a long-term piece were dashed when Kelly traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Now, it sounds like another big name could be taking his talents away from South Beach.

Minkah Fitzpatrick trade rumors prove Miami Dolphins don't believe in next year's team

According to the latest intel from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are willing to trade safety Minkah Fitzpatrick — and multiple teams are interested.

What's weird about moving Fitzpatrick in particular is that he was just picked up this offseason in the blockbuster Jalen Ramsey trade. Turning around and trading him again would net pretty much nothing from giving up a player of Ramsey's caliber.

Fitzpatrick also has a full season still left on his contract. Miami can create a lot of cap room by releasing Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb this offseason, assuming the latter isn't also traded around the deadline.

In order to build a good culture and get back to some semblance of postseason contention, though, the Dolphins need some core players to stick around. The 28-year-old Fitzpatrick is a three-time, first-team All-Pro.

Any return you get on him, short of another star player, likely won't come close to emulating his impact on the field or as a locker room leader.

Trading Fitzpatrick means the current regime doesn't see a path to the playoffs in 2026. It means they're going to tear everything down to the studs in a pseudo-tank job.

My FanSided colleague, Marcus Mosher, only further underscores my point about how there's little benefit to trading Fitzpatrick unless he's that checked out from the team.

I would be SHOCKED if someone gave up a 2nd for a soon-to-be 29-year old Minkah Fitzpatrick.



I think with his age and salary, you are looking at a 4th round pick or so. https://t.co/bCICCAtdRi — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 3, 2025

This was supposed to be a sentimental storyline that ended in glory. Fitzpatrick was originally drafted by the Fins 11th overall in 2018 before his abrupt trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers the following year. Robbing fans of Fitzpatrick's services a second time would be a cruel move by the front office, no?

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel both have tenuous futures. A Fitzpatrick trade would also signal a lack of faith in them and make the Tua-McDaniel partnership a virtual lame-duck, stopgap tandem for next season.

Who's going to help the offense in 2026 and beyond if Fitzpatrick is gone? The only proven, solid-starter core piece under contract past that point is defensive tackle Zach Sieler. Yikes.

Oh well. It could be that Fitzpatrick wants out in his own right and doesn't want to stick around while the Dolphins retool the roster.



However, he's still playing like a top-10 safety according to PFF's grades, so the Fins must leave no stone (or suitor) unturned to make sure they maximize their return for what should be a pillar player for the franchise.