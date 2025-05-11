Latest NFL power rankings highlight the challenge facing the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are back where they were three months ago.

ESPN’s NFL Nation recently came out with its latest NFL power rankings following the conclusion and aftermath of the 2025 NFL draft.

Mike McDaniel’s club is back at No. 20, where they were at the conclusion of the 2024 season, when the Philadelphia Eagles dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX.

Dolphins with a power ranking outage in 2025

Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN summed up the current offseason for the franchise.

“By default, the Dolphins’ most improved position has to be the one they addressed three times in the draft: defensive tackle. First-round pick Kenneth Grant should start in Week 1 alongside Zach Sieler, while fifth-round pick Jordan Phillips should provide rotational depth early in his career,” Louis-Jacques writes. “Miami's defensive line required immediate improvement entering the draft, and GM Chris Grier accomplished that.”

Apparently, bulking up the defensive front, as well as their other draft choices, wasn’t enough to prevent the ‘Fins from slipping two spots from ESPN’s rankings in late March, when McDaniel’s team sat at No. 18.

A look back at what Louis-Jacques had to say following Miami’s 8-9 campaign in 2024, in which he suggested a culture change was what was needed for the franchise. “After a disappointing 2024 season, multiple players and coach Mike McDaniel spoke to a teamwide need for accountability. McDaniel said several players were fined numerous times for being late to meetings, and he would have to find more effective punitive measures in the future. This is behavior unbecoming of a team with championship aspirations.”

The Dolphins still have concerns in the secondary, especially with Jalen Ramsey’s future uncertain.

For now, the arrow for the Miami Dolphins isn’t pointing up. This team, including the front office and coaching staff, has plenty to prove in 2025.

