Latest report clears the way for elite draft prospect to stay home with Dolphins

NFL teams fall into a similar trap year after year; it's only a matter of who is fumbling the bag this time around that seems to change. When teams fail to properly balance drafting the best player available with drafting for need, they find themselves deep in it, in a hurry. For example, should the Miami Dolphins, a team with more needs than a newborn baby, select a left tackle at No. 11? Probably not. They have a 24-year-old, 6'7", 325-pound stud in Patrick Paul, who has all the tools to man that spot for the next decade.

Now, should the Dolphins ignore right tackle because they have Austin Jackson, an average to slightly above-average, admittedly oft-injured player at that position, making it less pressing need in 2026? No, absolutely not. The Dolphins are a team with so few standouts that almost every option is on the table. They need blue-chip, foundational pieces that will help the team contend, even if that player will have to wait a year to get in the lineup or start out at a different position.

If you haven't seen where I'm going with this, let me point you to Coral Gables, the home of the uber-talented Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle, Francis Mauigoa. The 6'5 1/2", 329-pounder might not even make it to the Dolphins' pick at No. 11. He's so highly regarded, in fact, that the Dolphins are seen by some as his absolute floor. As in, he will not get past Miami. If there were any questions at all about Mauigoa, they've been answered with glowing marks yet again.

Francis Mauigoa's medical re-check at the NFL Combine came back with the best results for the Miami Dolphins

Mauigoa had been hindered by a minor back injury in his final collegiate season. He managed to play through it, showing his trademark toughness while also giving scouts the idea that he wasn't too badly injured. Nonetheless, backs are nothing to play with, particularly for a 300+ pound offensive lineman. This led to teams requesting that he go in for a recheck to ensure all was well.

The latest report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo shines some light on the outcome, and it's the best news for Dolphins fans with hopes of seeing Mauigoa don the aqua and orange.

Miami OT Francis Mauigoa’s recheck is complete, with no new issues or concerns, source says. After the request for a recheck was made in early March, Mauigoa met/visited with teams in the top third of the first round, an sign of his confidence any concerns would be satisfied. https://t.co/bpjlDTVQZN — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 9, 2026

With a clean bill of health heading into the final weeks before the NFL Draft, the Dolphins are all clear to select him should he fall to their pick. For Jon-Eric Sullivan, the fact that he went to school nearby shouldn't be seen as a homer pick. Mauigoa is legitimately one of (if not) the class's best tackles, and if it weren't for the fact that he's viewed as a right-side-only player, he'd almost certainly be drafted in the top five.

A future where the Dolphins can have their own version of the Eagles' Jordan Mailata–Lane Johnson duo or a healthier version of the Chargers' Rashawn Slater–Joe Alt pairing should entice even the gloomiest of fans. The team hasn't had a stout, healthy offensive line really since the days of Jake Long, Richie Incognito, and Mike Pouncey, and nabbing Francis Mauigoa will go a long way toward recreating the dominant trench play that once was.

Whether it's Mauigoa or some other blue-chip prospect, the Dolphins will have their choice of a standout player at No. 11. We can only hope Jon-Eric Sullivan kicks things off on the right foot with a rousing success on his first pick as Dolphins GM come April 23.