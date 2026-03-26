Jon-Eric Sullivan starts his Dolphins career with a bang in latest 7-round mock draft

Jaylen Waddle is gone, and so are most of the other veterans who have been around the last few years. The team that Mike McDaniel had for his four seasons continues to evaporate. Now it's Jon-Eric Sullivan's job to fix the Miami Dolphins.

Like a broken record, fans are left wondering if this new regime will be any different from the last one. The common reply to that question is a simple one: "They can't be any worse." Sullivan is now less than a calendar month away from conducting his first NFL Draft. What he does with his first class will set the stage for what happens in the future.

Chris Grier's biggest problem wasn't overspending in free agency; it was the failure to identify quality players in the draft, something Sullivan expects to be better at. In our latest mock draft, we looked at needs as well as industry opinion on where the Dolphins might go.

Miami Dolphins begin their expansive rebuild under Jon-Eric Sullivan

With two first-round draft picks, it should be expected that Sullivan tries to turn at least one of them into a top pick in 2027. Don't be surprised if the Dolphins move one of the two. If we have learned anything from the Packers' draft history, it's that they will move around the draft board to gain more capital to build their roster.

In this draft, we can't argue with the top-10 results. Most draft pundits have the top 10 falling in the same manner, but regardless of one player or another slipping through to 11, the Dolphins have a lot of options. We didn't use trades for this mock; however, we want to stick with the board as it fell.

Round 1: Pick 11 - Mansoor Delane - CB - LSU

Delane is the top-rated CB of this year's class. The Dolphins could go offensive line here, and that would be perfectly welcomed, but there is a glaring hole on both sides of the secondary that needs to be addressed. Delane is a day-one starter. Looking over the top media mock drafts, Delane has been a top pick for the last month.

Alternative - Monroe Feeling - OT - Georgia: Feeling continues to hover around the middle of the first round, but his versatility is impressive. Like Laremy Tunsil, he could start his NFL career inside and then take over for Austin Jackson next season.

Round 1: Pick 30 - Max Iheanachor - OT - Arizona State

The Dolphins can address the offensive line here. This is where they are likely to move back, however. Teams love to jump back into round one as the draft starts to wind down. I don't expect Miami to select at 30, but they did attend Iheanachor's pro day. Like Feeling, he is a versatile lineman who can play on both sides of center, inside and out.

Alternative - KC Concepcion - WR - Texas A&M: In this draft, the WR was off the board. Miami very well may address the position late in round one, but day two will also provide options.

Round 2: Pick 43 - Malachi Lawrence - Edge - UCF

Defensively, there is a hole opposite Chop Robinson. If the draft falls well for the Dolphins early, maybe this is already addressed, but Sullivan has set himself to draft the best players available rather than get pigeon-holed into taking needs. Lawrence is both.

Round 2: Pick 75 - Ja'Kobi Lane - WR - USC

Lane checks the measurement boxes. 6' 4", 200 lbs, and fast. Lane can explode off the snap, and he has the long speed to stretch the defense. He has good hands and plays a physical game at the point of attack.

Round 3: Pick 87 - Max Klare - TE - Ohio State

The Dolphins will address the tight end position in this draft. Green Bay puts the position at a premium, and Bobby Slowik knows how to use them from his previous coaching stops. Slowik will run a similar offense to what Mike McDaniel used, and that bodes well for more TE involvement, as the last two seasons have heavily favored the position.

Round 3: Pick 90 - Jalon Kilgore - S - South Carolina

Jalen Ramsey has been gone for a year now. Ashtyn Davis is a free agent, and the Dolphins traded Minkah Fitzpatrick. Aside from Caleb Downs in round one, there are only a handful of safeties worth a day two pick. Kilgore is one of them.

Round 3: Pick 94 - Dominique Orange - DT - Iowa State

The Dolphins will address the defensive tackle position this year despite using three selections last season. Miami needs to think ahead, and the future of Zach Sieler beyond 2026 is in the air. Orange is a guy who can help immediately and put more pressure on last year's picks to develop.

Round 4: Pick 130 - Harold Perkins, Jr. - LB - LSU

Miami has to keep the LB group filled with depth and develop potential starters. Perkins has a lot of upside potential. It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins move Jordyn Brooks before the draft.

Round 5: Pick 151 - Ephesians Prysock - CB - Washington

Doubling up at CB is exactly what Sullivan needs to do. Prysock is fast, but has the ability to make quick changes in coverage. He needs to develop more before he can be a reliable, consistent starter, but there is talent to be uncovered.

Round 7: Pick 227 - Logan Taylor - OL - Boston College

Jeff Hafley spent one season with Taylor at BC, so there is familiarity with him. A late draft option to add depth to the offensive line makes sense.

Round 7: Pick 238 - Jalon Daniels - QB - Kansas

Sullivan vowed to draft a quarterback this year, and every year if he can. The addition of Malik Willis made this less of an immediate need. If the Dolphins are smart, they will be looking ahead to the 2027 draft to find their franchise QB. This year, it's about finding the number three guy on your roster to develop. Daniels has a ton of college experience, and he has a similar profile to Willis as a dual-threat passer.