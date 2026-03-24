Dolphins could cash in on Jordyn Brooks trade after legendary LB steps away

2025 was a great year for Jordyn Brooks and the Miami Dolphins. Having him on the roster is great for Jon-Eric Sullivan and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. The question is whether or not he will be on the team when the season starts.

Brooks has been a hot topic of conversation around the NFL. There have been rumors that the Dolphns would listen to offers, and there has been speculation that the Cowboys may have interest beyond an internal discussion.

On Tuesday, 14-year Buccaneers veteran Lavonte David announced his retirement. Tampa now has a big need for another linebacker. The NFL Draft could provide that option, but it could also start a bidding war for Brooks.

After 14 NFL seasons, Buccaneers LB Lavonte David announced his retirement. pic.twitter.com/r5zPcCwLCV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2026

Lavonte David's retirement provides more competition for Miami Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks

There isn't much to know right now. The Cowboys reportedly were internally discussing the possibility of adding Brooks. It has been quiet since that first report surfaced. The Dolphins, meanwhile, shuffled some contract language around for Aaron Brooks and De'Von Achane to get cap compliant, but Brooks' deal wasn't touched.

That too has led to speculation about his future. With David retiring, they could add some intrigue to all of this. The Buccaneers pick 15th overall in next month's draft. The Cowboys pick 12th, one after Miami. Could the Bucs try to move up in front of Dallas?

What's interesting is that both teams are connected in their need for a linebacker, and the Dolphins have a potential solution in either Jordyn Brooks or the 11th overall pick.

Brooks' name will get a lot more mentions over the next week. Some will be agent-driven to facilitate a contract extension with the Dolphins; leaks from the team could be an effort to drive up trade value, or the Dolphins could just shut it all down and say they are not trading him.

Regardless, if the Dolphins do want to consider offers for Brooks, they may have another option now that Tampa lost one of its best defensive players, and if that gets Sullivan and Miami an extra pick, that's even better.