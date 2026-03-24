PFF's top Dolphins trade asset looks like the one piece they won't move

It's been an incredibly busy off-season for Jon-Eric Sullivan's Miami Dolphins. From gutting the roster via trades, compiling draft capital, and reducing the Chris Grier cap issues by removing bad contracts. It's a wonder how Sullivan can be sleeping anywhere but in his Dolphins office.

By now, every fan has heard that Sullivan views four players as building blocks to his Dolphins' roster makeover. Aaron Brewer, Jordyn Brooks, Patrick Paul, and De'Von Achane. Despite answering phone calls for the running back, many still see him as the one player most likely to be moved this offseason.

Pro-Football-Focus published a list of every team's best asset to trade ahead of the NFL Draft. Achane was naturally listed as the Dolphins.

De'Von Achane's Miami Dolphins future will remain in doubt through the NFL trade deadline in 2026

Dolphins fans have been through this before. We know all too well how the team operates, and we have heard the scattered rumors and speculation about top players. Last year, many believed that Tyreek Hill would have been gone had he not been injured.

The 2025 trade deadline was a mess for Miami. Hampered by an interim GM, the Dolphins passed on a Jaylen Waddle trade (good) and a Bradley Chubb trade (bad). Instead, they moved Jaelan Phillips. Why does this matter as it relates to Achane? Sullivan is going to have to make the same decision.

At some point this offseason, Achane is expected to get a new contract extension. The wording of that deal will be important. If Miami backloads the contract, Achane could still get moved. It will all come down to how the guarantees are spread out.

Between now and then, Dolphins fans should expect interest in the runner while also expecting Sullivan to shoot them down.

Achane is an incredible runner. There are pros and cons to trading him. As the draft gets closer, the Dolphins will get more calls about moving him. Chances are, the best offers will come during the draft or immediately before it.

While it is possible, it is highly unlikely that Achane gets traded this year, but that won't stop national or local media outlets from talking about it.

The more interesting player to keep an eye on, however, is Jordyn Brooks. His name has been mentioned as a potential coveted player by the Cowboys. What makes this interesting from the Dolphins' perspective is that when Sullivan shifted money between Achane and Brewer, he did not do the same for Brooks.

Brooks will be a free agent after the 2026 season, as will Achane. If the Dolphins want to keep them, they will need to get a deal done, likely after June 1st, when they have more spending money. In the case of Brooks, it would be a mistake not to explore trade options, since if they can't get a deal done, he will test FA, and they could lose him for nothing.