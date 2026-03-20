Latest rumor puts Dolphins All-Pro LB in the Cowboys crosshairs

Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan continues to get tested. After naming five players that he can build around, the phone calls keep coming. Sullivan has already told teams that De'Von Achane is not for sale, but what about Jordyn Brooks?

Brooks is one of those building block players that Sullivan mentioned, but a new rumor has surfaced that may test his resolve. According to a new report, the Dallas Cowboys could be trying to land the linebacker.

Nick Harris of the Star-Telegram is reporting that the Cowboys have "Pivoted off of Patrick Queen" and are discussing Jordyn Brooks.

The Miami Dolphins could be forced to decide Jordyn Brooks' future soon

Brooks led the NFL in tackles last season and has led Miami in tackles the last two years. He is a fantastic voice in the locker room who doesn't pull punches. The type of leadership qualities you want when you are reimagining your football team.

Trading Brooks would have to come with a contract extension, considering the Dolphins would eat another $8 million and change while saving just over $2.5 million. The Dolphins are expected to extend him this offseason at some point.

Losing Brooks would add yet another hole on the Dolphins' defense that the draft would have to fill. Sullivan has 11 draft picks already to work with; trading Brooks would add another at minimum. The question is, what price would make him say yes?

It's hard to imagine Brooks adding more than a mid-round draft pick in compensation. As good as he has been, he isn't elite. The Dolphins can't make a trade of a player who contributes to the team as he has without getting a quality return.

Brooks' name will likely continue to be mentioned throughout the offseason and possibly into training camp. Sullivan doesn't need 2026 compensation, but after the draft, he could get better valued in the form of a 2027 pick.

So far, there is no confirmation that anyone has contacted Miami about Brooks, but the fact that his name is being mentioned makes it interesting nonetheless.

There would have to be a lot of moving parts to send Brooks out of Miami. Everyone likes him, and his salary is good for what he delivers.

Despite the fact that Miami is rebuilding, that does not mean every player is available in trade. The Dolphins need leaders on the roster to help the younger guys get acclimated to the league. A team full of young, inexperienced players would have no one to look to for guidance. Brooks is the type of player who can deliver that.