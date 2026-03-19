Dolphins' 2026 outlook just took a turn for the worse without Jaylen Waddle

By the end of the 2026 season, Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley could be staring down an initial head coaching record he only saw in nightmares. With Jaylen Waddle now out the door, this Dolphins team could end up as one of their worst in recent memory.

The worst season in Dolphins history came in 2007, when, if not for a Greg Camarillo touchdown in overtime, the team would have finished winless. Now, they could be looking at a similar fate.

At the end of the season, the Dolphins will ultimately be competing for one prize: Arch Manning. The Cardinals and Jets will have something to say about that as well, but inevitably, Miami is going to have a bad year no matter how the rest of this offseason goes.

Miami Dolphins 2026 win totals come down to three teams they will face

Buffalo Bills

Miami will play the Bills twice and will get to see their shiny new stadium. Buffalo has a new head coach, and there have been subtle changes to the roster, but their offense shouldn't have an issue knocking the Dolphins' defense around. The only real hope is that the Bills start the season early in Miami, where the sun can destroy them.

Record - 0-2

New England Patriots

Tua Tagovailoa had never lost to the Patriots until last season. He is gone, so that will fall on Malik Willis. Miami's offense will be stifled by the Patriots' defense, which has improved in free agency, but their own defense isn't going to stand up to the Patriots' offense. They are not experienced at key positions.

Record - 0-2

New York Jets

Miami is likely to lose both home and away games to the two top teams in the division, leaving the Jets as their best shot at victories. New York won't be lighting up the NFL, but given the Dolphins' experience across the roster and the Jets' greater stability, Miami won't be able to waltz through them. More likely, they split the series.

Record - 1-1

AFC West

Miami will face the Raiders and Broncos on the road and the Chiefs and Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium. The chances of beating the Broncos, Chiefs, and Chargers are not good on paper. The Raiders, however, are also a team transitioning. They, too, have a new coach and will have a young rookie quarterback who will lead them.

Miami should be able to beat the Raiders, or at least keep it close, but Las Vegas has players in place that will give the Dolphins problems. Miami will likely not beat its AFC West rivals this year.

Record - 1-3

NFC North

It would be awesome to see the Packers of the South head into Lambeau Field and knock off their former teammates, but this isn't a movie where the underdog wins. Miami is overmatched by every team in the division, and it is hard to see an avenue for them to win. The Dolphins are likely to go winless against the division.

Record - 0-4

The final three

At Colts - Miami wasn't able to beat the Colts last season with a better roster. The pathway to a victory this year might come down to when the game is played. The Dolphins should be better toward the end of the season as they get far more acclimated to the schemes.

At 49ers - The 49ers are far better than the Dolphins are at just about every position. It will be a daunting task to fly across the country and pull out a win.

Bengals - Cincinnati has the quarterback and the receivers to beat up the Dolphins' secondary. However, they also tend to lose games they should win. It could be one of Miami's few victories, but a lot will depend on that.

Record - 1-2

Overall: 3-14

In this early post-free agency, pre-draft prediction, we have Miami winning just three games, and those are not guarantees by any means. The Dolphins are going to have a tough season in 2026. The schedule remains one of the league's toughest in terms of strength.

The Dolphins will face seven 2025 playoff teams. De'Von Achane and Malik Willis will be the offensive difference makers. Miami's offense, even without Jaylen Waddle, should be good enough to keep the team in games. The onus for winning will fall on the defense's ability to do the same.