Arch Manning decision opens intriguing path for Dolphins quarterback future

Arch Manning is facing a tough future. Both of his uncles were standouts on the NFL football field. One is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the other will likely join him in the coming years. Miami Dolphins fans have been keeping an eye on Manning's progress, especially after what Tua Tagovaila has delivered this season.

The biggest question is not if Manning will enter the NFL draft; it's when. On Monday, NFL teams got their answer. Manning will return to Texas for at least another season.

BREAKING: Quarterback Arch Manning will return to #Texas for the 2026 season, a source close to the situation told @Horns247 .https://t.co/ow5Drx84Dh pic.twitter.com/rMqL1TT5Vy — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) December 16, 2025

Miami Dolphins hopes of landing a top quarterback to replace Tua Tagovailoa got a little better

The Dolphins are likely to run it back with Tagovailoa next season. They can then get out of the contract after that season ends and move on if they desire. Manning could be the top prize of the 2027 draft class. Given the Dolphins' current roster situation and a brutal future schedule, Manning may not be out of the question.

The Texas QB didn't explode onto the college scene as expected this year. His ascent to elite status was met with a thud instead. He threw for 24 touchdowns against 7 interceptions this season. His completion percentage was a pedestrian 61.4%.

Those are not the kind of numbers that NFL teams will fight each other over, but unlike other QBs with similarly mid stats, Manning has the name that they don't.

It will be interesting to see how the 2026 NCAA season progresses. Manning would likely be considered the top prospect in that class. The list of other QBs could include LaNorris Sellers, unless he declares for the 2026 draft, and Notre Dame's C.J. Carr.

What will make this interesting is who will hold the top pick two drafts from now. The Jets have three first-round picks to play with should they want to make a move. Many believe they will take a QB in the 2026 draft.

For the Dolphins, it all depends on the Tagovailoa situation. If he finishes the 2026 season, the Dolphins can turn his contract over and move on. If he has a good season next year, the Dolphins have a QB under contract. If Tagovailoa plays well, the Dolphins probably won't be in a position to take a quarterback early in the draft.

As it stands now, Manning's decision to return to school was not only smart, but also needed. He isn't ready for the NFL level yet, so another season should allow him the chance to impress teams with his skill set and stats rather than just his name.