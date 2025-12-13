Tua Tagovailoa owns Dolphins flaw that could soon be put under the spotlight

The Miami Dolphins sure are hot lately, but little of it has to do with the performance of franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In the midst of the team's 5-1 record in their last six games, Tua has taken a backseat as Miami's rushing attack has erupted thanks to De'Von Achane. In fact, in each of Tua's last four starts, he's failed to throw for more than 173 yards.

That game manager type of role, combined with a soft schedule, has the Dolphins back in the AFC playoff hunt. While Tua has owned up to the lack of production through the air, it may not bode well for Week 15 and thereafter.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins' sputtering passing attack could rear its ugly head (again) down the stretch

You can't take anything away from Miami blowing out the mighty Bills 30-13 to start this four-game string of wins, but the last three opponents were the Commanders, Saints, and Jets. They all have identical 3-10 records.

Monday night's road trip to Pittsburgh will reveal a lot about where the Dolphins really are. The classic measuring-stick game. A bad loss could have wide-ranging ramifications — and would perhaps be another indictment on Tua if he can't fare well (again) in the cold December weather.

Tua Tagovailoa is 0-5 as Dolphins QB1 when it is 40 degrees or colder at kickoff. The high in Pittsburgh on Monday is 18. — Donny Football (@DonChed54) December 12, 2025

At least when it comes to owning the fact that the passing game must improve, Tua took all that criticism in stride in his recent press conference, rather than throwing any teammates under the bus:

🎥 Tua Tagovailoa on the struggles in the pass game: "There's a lot of things that go into that, with how I'm seeing it, with how I'm going through the game with my progressions... a lot of that has played a big part being the season as to why it's not as good." (@MiamiDolphins)… pic.twitter.com/vLlpRMRZRI — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) December 11, 2025

Not having a healthy, prime Tyreek Hill doesn't help the cause. The only wide receiver Tua can truly count on is Jaylen Waddle.

Tyreek overshadowed Waddle for a while, but make no mistake, the latter is a legit WR1. However, when coverages roll Waddle's way, Miami doesn't have a bunch of perimeter weapons to make opponents really pay.

It's no secret that Tua has arm strength limitations, not to mention a lacking ability to extend plays with his legs and create explosives out of the structure of the offense. The system head coach, Mike McDaniel, has built revolves around Tua's strengths, which are timing, anticipatory throwing, and accuracy to the short and intermediate areas of the field.

Not that Tua has a total noodle for an arm. He just can't be knocked off his spot, especially when he does take his shots on those downfield throws.

Tight ends Greg Dulcich and Darren Waller create matchup problems with their athleticism, yet they're not exactly focal points of the passing attack as things stand now. Perhaps if McDaniel can manufacture more creative ways to get them touches — Waller had a carry for four yards this past week against the Jets, for instance — it could open up some windows for Tua to operate better.

It'd be unwise to stray too much from what's working with the ground game. The results are exceptional during this winning run.

Nevertheless, Tua is going to be counted on to make clutch throws on money downs as Miami tries to maintain its rally for the postseason. Whether he can or not, particularly in the elements, is still a major question mark — and it's bound to be exposed sooner rather than later.

Tua's passer rating on third down this season is 55.7. Not exactly franchise quarterback-caliber.

We'll see what gives on Monday: The T.J. Watt-less Steelers' 27th-ranked third-down defense, or Tua's shocking lack of efficiency on those pivotal plays.