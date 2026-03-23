Latest report proves it was a matter of time for Jaylen Waddle to leave Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins shook the NFL world when they executed the biggest blockbuster trade of the 2026 offseason (that actually went through, sorry Ravens fans). The decision to trade stud wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos took many fans by surprise, but the latest reporting from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer paints a clear picture — Waddle was not long for Miami.

One day after getting embarrassed by the Baltimore Ravens to the tune of a 28–6 beatdown on Thursday Night Football, Dolphins fans received a Halloween treat. The ever-patient Dolphins owner, Stephen Ross, finally brought the Chris Grier era to a merciful end. This decision kicked off a chain reaction that ultimately led to the Jaylen Waddle trade nearly five months later.

NFL teams often operate very similarly to wild animals. When they sense weakened or vulnerable prey, they pounce. The moment the Dolphins fired Chris Grier, reports flooded in of opposing teams looking to pick off any valuable pieces of the 2025 Dolphins' rotting carcass.

The Broncos had been sniffing around Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle since the 2025 trade deadline

The trade deadline was like a whirlwind for Dolphins fans. EDGE Jaelan Phillips did wind up getting moved to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick, and the team reportedly turned down overtures for Bradley Chubb (a mistake in hindsight). The majority of the intrigue, however, centered around Jaylen Waddle.

"The Jaylen Waddle trade may have seemed sudden, but the reality of it, for the Broncos, was anything but. Last year, on Halloween, the Dolphins fired longtime general manager Chris Grier, which started a months-long process of reimagining the organization … That’s where Denver came in, looking to add to a team that coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton saw as ready to compete for the biggest prize. Waddle was their target, and while Payton and Paton didn’t get him, the seed was planted." Albert Breer

While rumors at the time (rightly) indicated the much-hated Buffalo Bills were hot on Waddle, it would've taken an otherworldly offer to send him to an AFC East team. Quite frankly, there's no number of first-round picks that would make watching the Bills win the Super Bowl with Jaylen Waddle remotely palatable. The fact that he's in Denver instead is the preferred outcome for the entire country outside of the frozen wasteland that is Buffalo.

Denver's interest remained steadfast, even after striking out in their pursuit in October. According to Breer, the Broncos' assistant general manager Reed Burckhardt re-ignited the Waddle pursuit at the NFL Combine. What ensued was a classic tale of negotiation until an agreeable middle ground was reached by the franchises. Ultimately, Waddle and the 111th pick head to the Broncos in return for the 30th, 94th, and 134th picks.

The conflicting part of the move is that, while it is seemingly a fair value for both sides, Waddle was beloved by the Dolphins fanbase. It will be difficult for the Dolphins to find a player of his caliber with the picks they received in return. Waddle is also simply a different breed. In an era where wide receivers are known for their antics and pouty nature, he broke the mold. The ultimate team player, Waddle was the consummate Miami Dolphin.

It's a new era in Miami. Jon-Eric Sullivan came to town hell-bent on rebuilding this team in his image. With the exodus of nearly every player from the 2023 playoff team that brought so much hope to a maligned fanbase, there's only one way to go, and that is onward.

The 2026 Dolphins represent an essentially blank canvas. How Jon-Eric Sullivan utilizes all of the team's draft choices will go a long way to determining what the future will hold. Here's to hoping that, for at least a fleeting moment, the Dolphins can get things right.