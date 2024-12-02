Latest Shaq Barrett news points Dolphins in an extremely ugly light
By Brian Miller
Shaquil Barrett wants to play football in 2024, but that won't happen because the Miami Dolphins didn't want him back. Now, a new report paints the Dolphins in a darker shadow.
Mike McDaniel told members of the media last week that he had "just learned that Barrett had applied for reinstatement." This was something that Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver echoed as well.
The Dolphins had until last Thursday to bring him back, release him, or leave him out of football. They chose not to accept his return, and Barrett can't play this year.
Miami Dolphins could use Shaq Barrett on defense, so it's odd they won't
It seemed at the time rather cut and dry, but now new information has come out from Barrett's agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
According to his Rosenhaus, he called Grier last Monday morning to let him know about Barrett's intentions and that he wanted to play for the Dolphins. This goes completely against what Miami told the media.
Rosenhaus clarified that Barrett can not play for the Dolphins, but Miami could waive him, and he would be free to join another team.
The Dolphins currently hold his rights. So, if what Rosenhaus is saying is true, in regards to the linebacker wanting to play for Miami, that puts to rest the speculation and unconfirmed rumors that Barrett wanted to force the Dolphins to release him so he could play where he wanted.
McDaniel would later say that the decision not to bring him back was because of their roster and they liked what they had. The problem with that is Miami lacks depth at the outside edge, and Barrett is still a good edge-rushing linebacker who would have helped a team that needed his style of play.
It sounds more and more like the Dolphins are being jerks about the whole thing and it seems now they are just squatting on Barrett so he can't play.