Mike McDaniel's bizarre Shaq Barrett explanation makes zero sense for Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Shaq Barrett will not be playing football in 2024 for the Miami Dolphins or any other team because Mike McDaniel didn't see a roster fit.
Before Thursday's deadline, the Dolphins decided not to reinstate Barrett from the reserve/retired list, which means he is now unable to return this season.
Following Thursday night's embarrassing and probable season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers, McDaniel finally got to answer the question of what was going on with the former Pro Bowl linebacker and why he wasn't going to be back on the team.
The Dolphins could accept his reinstatement, release him, or keep him off the field. They chose the latter, but what McDaniel said has many fans wondering what the heck they are doing.
Mike McDaniel's reason for not bringing back Shaq Barrett infuriates Dolphins fans
"In just talking with Chris (Grier) where our roster is at and the players that have earned the right to be on it, it is just a numbers game in the NFL so the timing I don't think was necessarily ideal," said McDaniel. "It wasn't whether he wanted to play there or here. He knew we had his contractual rights, so it was more of where we are at, and let's look at our roster."
McDaniel said that he and Chris Grier looked at the roster and felt they were good with where they were at. In other words, they think the linebacker group is perfectly fine and would not be better with Barrett on the team.
There is a time when you don't upset the balance of a sports franchise. You don't trade for a top quarterback in the middle of the season when your QB is playing well, and you don't chase after another head coach candidate when you haven't fired the one you have. But bringing in a guy who could help your team win for the sake of keeping a guy on the roster unlikely to make an impact is kind of ridiculous.
The Dolphins need help on the edge but passed on a good one for no real reason.
McDaniel is clearly not ready to rock the boat despite the fact the Dolphins need help at the position. Barrett would add immediate help off the edge and give rookie Chop Robinson another veteran ear to bend. Instead, the Dolphins decided they were fine with what they have, and Barrett wasn't good enough to make them change their minds.
Of course, the Dolphins lost on Thursday night and the glaring missed tackles are a big part of the reason why. They had zero sacks on Jordan Love. Maybe they should have been begging Barrett to come back instead.